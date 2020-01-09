Column: Bolton is bluffing

That's not the only problem with his reasoning. Bolton also notes that the House has now voted and that it "falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments." But the House was fulfilling its constitutional duty, too, when it sought testimony. The only reason the House didn't call Bolton was that he'd already made it clear he would trigger a court battle that could potentially delay the impeachment process.

It's possible, of course, that Bolton now actually wants to be called to testify. Maybe he thinks that history will judge him poorly for remaining silent. But if Bolton really wanted to tell his story, nothing stops him from holding a press conference and doing so.

Yet it is tempting to attribute a more complex motive to Bolton, who has always been known for his extremely sophisticated bureaucratic maneuvering. Bolton is declaring his willingness to testify at precisely the moment when it seems increasingly clear that McConnell and the Senate Republicans won't agree with Democratic requests to agree on key witnesses before the trial begins. That gives Bolton the freedom to say he would testify, appearing superficially cooperative, while likely avoiding actually being called.

The upshot would be that the historical record would eventually come to reflect Bolton's statement of willingness to testify, not his earlier refusal — all without Bolton actually testifying. That would split the difference for Bolton. And it would leave the American people still in the dark about what the national security adviser could tell us about Trump's impeachable conduct.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0