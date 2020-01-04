Column: Bracing for lost business

"The most frustrating thing about this is that Illinois keeps raising taxes and it doesn’t solve anything," Auffenberg said. "The state keeps raising taxes and raising taxes and the state is in worse financial shape today than it was 10 years ago. It’s time for state government to look for places to cut."

The new tax is expected to raise $60 million for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s infrastructure plan. But one thing that projection doesn’t take into account is how innovative car buyers may be in avoiding the tax.

Illinois once taxed car leases at a much higher rate than neighboring states, Auffenberg noted.

"In our area, 30 to 40 percent of the people work in Missouri. What we witnessed was people registering their cars under their business address in Missouri to avoid paying the tax in Illinois. People will do all sorts of things to avoid paying an extra $1,000 or $2,000 in taxes. I expect the same thing will happen with this tax. It may not happen as much in someplace like Springfield but in border areas, it will take place."

Joe McMahon. director of government affairs of the Illinois Car Dealers Association, said the tax is fundamentally unfair.