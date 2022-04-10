Column: Breaking down the barriers

Back in 1986, at the beginning of its checkered and meandering history, this column bore a title: "And Another Thing . . ."

There was a good reason for the label: It seemed to have no fixed purpose. Subjects ranged from the personal to the public, from punditry to poetry, from dogs and dandelions to dogma and democracy. In short, neither of us knew what to expect each week.

In the midst of this scattering, one could find one semi-constant: On Palm Sunday, the subject was usually books for Holy Week. It grew from a practice I began in the seminary, back in 1946; to read something of a religious nature during the week before Easter. It could be devotional or heretical, fact or fiction; but one that addressed, directly or obliquely, the Divine.

Last year, I cited Karen Armstrong’s "The Lost Art of Scripture," an encompassing view of sacred texts across all religions. If you are serious about human comprehensions of God and how they are fixed in writings and rituals, this is one you ought to own and study.

This year, early reviews of a new book caught my attention and caused me to chase down a new release, one that has, after a spirited pursuit across the internet, just come into my hands: "Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create A More Just Economy" by Anthony Annett. I got extra copies to put into the hands of friends with whom I want to discuss and argue about its contents.

What brought it to my attention was a review in the National Catholic Reporter, perhaps the most essential Catholic newspaper in the country. One, more importantly, that is not under clerical supervision: independent, but deeply Catholic.

One quote from reviewer Michael Sean Winters sums up what the book explains:

"Catholic social doctrine did not drop out of the sky in 1891 when Pope Leo XIII issued ‘Rerum Novarum.’ It is rooted in notions of justice drawn from the Hebrew Scriptures, Aristotle's conceptualization of the common good, the Gospel's concern for the poor, and the great theological synthesis of Aristotelian ethics and Catholic doctrine achieved by St. Thomas Aquinas. Annett brings all these threads together masterfully."

Reading that, I knew this was a book I had to have. I have admitted before that I have a strong emotional attachment to the Catholic Church. I grew up next door to St. Thomas Church in Memphis, attended the parish school, and spent most of early life bound up in its music and rituals.

Over time, I have become a reliable critic of the church, especially its structure and insistence on episcopal authority, especially when it is misguided or just plain wrong. What holds me to this day is the impossible commandment, "Love your enemy, do good to those who harm you" (Who obeys that?) and the social gospel, with its concentration on our responsibility to one another. Something slighted in the structures of our capitalist democracy, something that, as Annett writes in his book, "requires a shift away from the short-term logic of maximizing shareholder value."

While Annett builds on Aristotle and Aquinas, he also does an excellent job of analyzing papal encyclicals from Leo XIII right down to the present, demonstrating that every pope since, imperious or pastoral, has stayed the course. The social gospel is radical in its insistence on the common good. As Annett observes:

"It never ceases to amaze me that Pope Pius XI, writing in 1931, could espouse theories that would be dismissed in Democratic Party circles today as too extreme."

We often forget — if we ever knew — that Imperial Germany’s huge social welfare programs were initiated in 1883 by the conservative nationalist Otto von Bismarck as remedial measures to appease the working class. He did so in an attempt to draw support from Germany’s Social Democratic Party. In the event, the SDP continued to grow until, ultimately, all factions accepted them as a basic part of the national economy, much as Social Security is in this country.

Annett notes an important difference:

"Although the welfare state is sizable in countries like Germany, it is often administered at the local level, by subsidiary institutions which are better able to respect the dignity and agency of the recipient. This method avoids a way in which welfare states can go wrong — becoming too large, too impersonal, too bureaucratic, and too distant."

I have barely gotten into the book and will take my time. Economics is not my game, but trying to find a way to eliminate financial inequality is an important element in breaking down barriers of racism, sectarianism, nationalism, and other isms which keep us at each others throats and distract us from dealing with climate change, pandemics, and other ills that beset the world.

There may be something in Catholicism’s oft-neglected idea of social justice that can help us get the job done. It may be worth the price of the book.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

