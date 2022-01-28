Column: Breaking our political addiction

More and more of us are becoming political junkies looking for our next dopamine hit.

Dopamine, that pleasure reward in our brain, is offered as encouragement for most people when we do good things and is the reason our addictions are so hard to give up. For me, it’s the chips and cookies I reach for when I’m stressed. For others it’s gaining political power, opioids, alcohol, tobacco, video games, pornography, winning an argument, “being right” and more.

Every time we watch media that confirms our beliefs, we get a little bit of dopamine. That’s why it feels like torture when we expose ourselves to news that doesn’t conform with our beliefs. There is no pleasure hit with dopamine to support widening our views. This is why facts don’t matter to people who have different beliefs. Most people don’t have a good enough reason to build the stamina to withstand the feeling of torture. No, it’s not really torture. It’s healthy civic behavior without an obvious reward.