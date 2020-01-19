Column: Breaking the voters' trust

The second violation of trust comes with revisions to the formula that voters had reason to expect would be followed when the funding ultimately was approved.

The governor claims "the challenges we face today and will face tomorrow are different than what we understood them to be 10 years ago, so it’s time to amend the formula."

She has presented no factual case that these challenges are different — they indeed might be quite more substantial in 2020 than they were in 2010. But that is an issue of failed stewardship, not an untapped formula.

The 2010 law lays out the formula voters would have assumed:

* Natural resources establishment, restoration and enhancement, 23 percent.

* Soil conservation and water protection, 20 percent.

* Watershed protection, 14 percent.

* Iowa Resources Enhancement and Protection fund (REAP), 13 percent.

* Local conservation initiatives, 13 percent.

* Trails design, maintenance and expansion, 10 percent.

* Lake restoration and water quality improvement, 7 percent.