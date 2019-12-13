Column: Bridging the gap

Better Angels has been enthusiastically received in Iowa, in part because Iowa is so politically engaged as the "First-in-the-Nation" caucus state, but also because "Iowa Nice" is really a thing. Iowans enjoy our politics, but we also appreciate courteous interactions, and Better Angels provides a better choice than our currently contentious political environment.

Better Angels: Reuniting America is a recently released documentary that is a great introduction to the mission and techniques of Better Angels. To date, we have screened the documentary in 10 counties and 13 communities in Iowa.

Our goal is to reach all of Iowa’s 99 counties and as many communities as possible by the 2020 general election.

Other activities include presentations about Better Angels to community organizations; conducting Better Angels Workshops, in which we can learn to think and interact in a more constructive manner; and the formation of Better Angels Alliances, which are local citizen groups who meet on a regular basis to organize activities, discuss issues, and even explore potential policy positions that have bipartisan appeal.