Column: Build a post-pandemic economy now

With crucial economic support running out at the end of the month and covid-19 cases rising in nearly every state, Congress has no choice but to revisit measures designed to provide immediate relief to businesses and households. At the same time, it has to address the long-term need for a robust and sustainable economic recovery.

The best and most cost-effective way to accomplish that - far better than a capital-gains tax cut or a payroll-tax holiday, to name two frequently floated ideas - is to pass a law allowing for full-cost recovery for private investment. It might sound arcane, but the effects are profound.

Here's how it works: Businesses pay taxes on their profits, defined as revenues minus costs. Revenue is mostly straightforward, but costs are more complex. The IRS allows businesses to count the full cost of expenditures on payroll and supplies in the year they are purchased. Investment expenditures, however, usually have to be deducted over period of up to 39 years, according to depreciation or amortization schedules.