Column: Building bridges between cultures

In last week’s column, I suggested that voluntary cultural segregation is not necessarily a bad thing though it can be a bad thing if it results in fragmentation and fraying of the social fabric that binds us together as a community or discriminatory practices that are harmful to those who are not part of the group. Cultural segregation occurs when groups of people with common cultural values form subgroups within communities.

The important thing to note here is that cultural segregation is not necessarily linked to racial segregation. Cultural segregation might be religious segregation, age segregation, segregation based on a common experience such as having served in the military, or segregation based on a number of other factors.

Nor is cultural segregation necessarily linked to geographical segregation. For example, the group of veterans of which I am a part who get together for breakfast once a month live in different parts of the Illinois Quad Cities. Nor is it complete segregation. Though I have never inquired as to what the religious affiliations (if any) of my fellow veterans are, it is likely that we belong to a number of different churches.

As noted, cultural segregation can be a double-edged sword. Take age segregation, for example. Many churches have special programs for high school age students and special programs for senior citizens. That is a good thing to do. High school students and senior citizens tend to have different musical interests. They enjoy doing different things. Their conversations tend to involve different topics.

The same is true in other walks of life. The school activities in which high school students participate tend not to be the same as the activities that one finds at a center for senior citizens. All of this is fine, but it comes with a problem – lack of understanding and appreciation for those of different age groups. That is why cultural segregation can – and often does – result in fragmentation that frays the social fabric that binds us together as communities.

This is not to suggest that we should strive to get rid of cultural segregation. There is much that is good about it. Rather, it is to suggest that we should build bridges that bring together members of different generations, while in no way disparaging the differences between people of different ages. The same is true of all other forms of cultural segregation.

Several years ago, the campus ministry program here at Augustana had a program called “Generations” which paired up college students with senior citizens living in extended care facilities. A student in one of my classes was involved in this program. As often happens when students stop by to talk about their paper topics, we ended up talking about all sorts of other things. My student wanted to talk about Margaret, the person in the extended care facility with whom she was paired up. “I thought I was helping Margaret,” my student emphatically stated, “but you can’t believe how much she has been helping me!”

My student’s experience underscores the fact that there is much to be gained by building bridges to folks of different age groups. There are many ways in which this might be done. Churches and other religious institutions could have their own intergenerational programs, pairing up younger members of the congregation with older members of the congregation.

Classroom teachers could invite members of older generations to their classes to talk about their life experiences. This could involve speakers from several different older generations, not just those who are senior citizens.

Teenagers could be encouraged to volunteer to help with programs such the River Bend Food Bank, teaming up with members of older generations to help serve those in need of food assistance.

I have the good fortune to be involved in a career that is intergenerational by its very nature. I treasure every minute that I spend with my students, both in the classroom and outside the classroom.

A week ago, I attended the first men’s water polo game that I have ever seen, a game in which one of my students played. My life is enriched by the time that I spend with students.

Not everyone can duplicate the experiences that I have had here at Augustana. However, everyone can help build bridges between different groups. The bottom line is that cultural segregation is not bad as long as groups with different values are respected and as long as bridges are built that enable us to be a community, rather than just isolated individuals and groups of individuals.