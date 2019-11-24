Column: Buttigieg escapes bull's eye in debate

Unlike the leaders who preceded him, Pete Buttigieg did not face the firing squad during last week’s presidential debate.

Perhaps that was partly because of the impeachment proceedings and their polarizing effect on Americans.

Whatever the case, Buttigieg’s latest surge in the Democratic presidential primary has made him the front-runner in the race in Iowa, according to several recent polls, including one by the gold standard: Ann Selzer’s Iowa Poll in the Des Moines Register and CNN.

But unlike previous leaders in the race — Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, in particular — Buttigieg did not face hostility from his fellow candidates during this past week’s debate in Atlanta.

Biden and Warren, during separate debates, were clearly targeted on some issues by the other candidates. Buttigieg largely escaped such treatment.

There were some thinly veiled references to experience and needing to build coalitions of support that include black voters. Both probably were raised with the intention of highlighting some perceived weaknesses of Buttigieg, but they were done in an understated way. They were nothing like the attacks Biden and Warren faced in previous debates.