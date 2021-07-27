Column: Call me Cassandra, but the pandemic isn't over

Cassandra was a Trojan priestess in Greek mythology cursed to utter true prophecies, but never to be believed.

Here is the epidemic curve in Scott County. It actually looks somewhat better than in other areas in Iowa and the US but has moved briskly in the wrong direction since July 4th.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 accounts for nearly all cases in Iowa and the US now. Bad news: it is twice as transmissible as the original virus and possibly more likely to cause illness. Herd immunity may require north of a 90% immunization rate. Better news: the authorized vaccines still give great protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, but somewhat less against infection, mild to moderate illness and most likely transmission to others. More than 95% of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Rates of COVID-19 in those refusing immunization in Missouri are close to the rates seen during their January surge.

What should we do? I suppose that depends on your perspective. Here’s how an old country doc sees things.

An individual asks, "Will I get sick? Will I wind up in an ICU or die? Will the vaccine make me sick?"