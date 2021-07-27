Column: Call me Cassandra, but the pandemic isn't over

Cassandra was a Trojan priestess in Greek mythology cursed to utter true prophecies, but never to be believed.
Here is the epidemic curve in Scott County. It actually looks somewhat better than in other areas in Iowa and the US but has moved briskly in the wrong direction since July 4th.
The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 accounts for nearly all cases in Iowa and the US now. Bad news: it is twice as transmissible as the original virus and possibly more likely to cause illness. Herd immunity may require north of a 90% immunization rate. Better news: the authorized vaccines still give great protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, but somewhat less against infection, mild to moderate illness and most likely transmission to others. More than 95% of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Rates of COVID-19 in those refusing immunization in Missouri are close to the rates seen during their January surge.
What should we do? I suppose that depends on your perspective. Here’s how an old country doc sees things.
An individual asks, "Will I get sick? Will I wind up in an ICU or die? Will the vaccine make me sick?"
A public health doc asks, "Who else will you infect? How many variants will you spawn? Whose ICU bed will you take? Which of your family, friends and coworkers will you kill?"
I am immunized and in the second group.
If we don’t act until the need is obvious to everyone, we have waited too long. Now is the time to restart other effective interventions — regardless of vaccination status — while pushing the jab using every means to do so.
1. Critical workers should be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Were I a business owner, I would consider all my employees critical — that is, I don’t limit the "critical" designation to healthcare workers. (For my reasons, go to a July 6 article written by Lawrence O. Gostin for the Journal of the American Medical Association.) Medical and religious exemptions from immunization are accommodated without discrimination by doing the following while we pursue full immunization.
2. Mask wearing should return to indoor spaces where the unvaccinated mix with the vaccinated (CDC is amending its May guidance as this is being written). The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 95% public mask adherence will avoid more than 46,000 COVID-19 deaths by Nov. 1, 2021.
3. Physical and social distancing should restart, as recommended before CDC rolled back its guidance this spring — prematurely, it turns out, in light of the subsequent emergence and dominance of delta.
4. Maybe most important, after immunization, we should enforce universal masking and 3 feet of physical distancing in our schools so that a full return to face-to-face education, my most critical priority, is as safe as it can be made. The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees.
This is an appeal to the citizenry generally and business owners specifically to step up and stop the epidemic.
To restate my assessment of mountains of good data, vaccines are incredibly safe and effective for the most important outcomes. Also, vaccination of the healthy protects the most vulnerable among us. The bottom line in the specious controversy about individual liberty vs. our responsibility to the community is pretty simple: "Your right to swing your fist ends just where the other man’s nose begins."
Dr. Louis Katz is an infectious diseases physician and Medical Director at Scott County Health Department; his opinions are not department positions.