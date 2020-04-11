Column: Caring enough to give

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: As we go through the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to remember the most vulnerable to being infected: the elderly, cancer patients, those with HIV and those who have undergone an organ transplant. April is organ donor month. Columnist Scott Reeder tells of his family’s experience with an organ transplant.

SPRINGFIELD — Ever found yourself hoping someone will die so someone you love can live?

Sixteen years ago, I found myself in that unenviable position.

My brother Danny was dying. For years he had suffered from a rare liver disease — primary sclerosing cholangitis. Finally, his liver was giving out. Death was near.

For months he had teetered atop the Mayo Clinic’s transplant list waiting for a liver.

Someone had to die for him to survive. His prospects grew dimmer as he waited.

Each day, 20 Americans die waiting to have an organ transplant. And according to the Health Resources and Science Administration there are more than 116,000 Americans on the national transplant list.

Not enough people have signed up to be organ donors.