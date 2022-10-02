Column: Cartels want a second Biden term

“Fentanyl killed 22-month-old.” That’s today’s lead headline in the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times.

The article sets out the police affidavit, which alleges that the child’s mother and father “did knowingly use and sell controlled substances at/from their residence, which would create substantial risk to the well-being and physical safety of the victim, who was their 22-month-old son. … As a result of this risk, the victim was pronounced deceased, which the cause of death was later discovered as an acute drug (fentanyl) intoxication."

But was the fentanyl involved supplied by the Mexican drug cartels? What’s the likelihood?

Perhaps we will find out if one of the cases actually goes to trial.

On at least two prior occasions in my op-eds, I have tried to raise the “hue and cry” as to the deadly dangers of fentanyl. On August 7, 2022, I wrote,

“Provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate: … fentanyl … accounted for 71,238 deaths in 2021 ….

“The US Customs and Border Patrol website tells us that the eight South Texas ports of entry, during the year beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending Sept. 30, 2021, saw a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seized, and a 98% increase in cocaine seized.

“[N]early 4 times as many Americans are being killed by fentanyl as are being murdered by guns.”

Earlier, on March 17, 2022, I cited a proclamation made by President Biden showing his total awareness of the problem.

"I find that international drug trafficking — including the ... global sale and widespread distribution ... of extremely potent drugs such as fentanyl ... constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States."

So, what exactly is President Biden doing to stop the “international drug trafficking” (by the Mexican drug cartels) from creating this “extraordinary threat to the national security” by their “widespread distribution” of fentanyl?

What exactly is Mr. Biden doing to prevent 71,238 Americans from dying of fentanyl poisoning?

Specify any serious efforts Mr. Biden has made to close the border?

Instead, President Joe Biden blithely trips about the country, ranting that "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country," and raving that “"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic." Not to mention, labeling a vaguely segment of Trump voters as “semi-nazis.”

And as he gallivants from town to town, thousands of American men, women and children are dying from fentanyl poisoning.

And while he reads from his teleprompter, the Mexican drug cartels are becoming ungodly wealthy and overwhelmingly powerful, as they daily seize control of more and more towns and regions in Mexico.

And why? Mr. Biden has made a crass political decision to keep the border open to illegal immigration, betting that those who cross illegally, and who are showered with taxpayer dollars, will be an ever-grateful and reliable Democrat voting block to assure the Democratic Party a permanent hold on political power.

President Biden turns a blind eye to the fact that in 2021 Mexican cartel drugs have accounted for 71,238 fentanyl, 32,856 meth, and 24,538 cocaine deaths. He turns a blind eye to the fact that through the first nine months of 2022, 750 migrants have died trying to cross the border illegally. And he turns a blind eye to the danger of the drug cartels that daily grow richer and more powerful, and to the fact that they are daily destroying the Mexican state.

We have a President, who rather than protecting the American people from the “widespread distribution ... of extremely potent drugs, such as fentanyl,” acts as “enabler-in-chief” for the

poisoning of the American people and their children.

Joe Biden’s “approval rating” wallows in the 30s with likely American voters. His Democrat pollsters are polling the wrong people. They should poll the drug cartels. Mr. Biden’s “approval rating” might well exceed 100%!