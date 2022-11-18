Column: Celebrate 150 years with the Rock Island Public Library

The Rock Island Public Library officially turns 150 years old on November 25, and we believe that’s an occasion that deserves more than just one day of celebration! Our anniversary year kicked off November 10, with special greetings from Senator Dick Durbin and Representative Cheri Bustos, and a proclamation from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White declaring November 25, as “Public Libraries Day in the State of Illinois.”

To make our year-long celebration even more official, the City of Rock Island has now proclaimed November 2022 to November 2023 as the “Year of the Library” in our community. Over the next year, our library and other community partners will host nearly 40 events to celebrate our past, present, and future. We also invite you to become part of our history by bringing items for our 150th anniversary time capsule. We’ll seal the capsule in November 2023.

Why is this milestone such a big deal? Many people don’t realize that public libraries in Illinois were not codified until the Local Library Act was passed by the Illinois legislature on March 7, 1872. Before that, most libraries were open only to subscribers, putting those collections out of reach to some. After the passing of the statutes, cities across Illinois began laying the groundwork to open tax-supported public libraries that would be free to all. Other communities were first to pass ordinances, appoint board members, and to raise money; but in Rock Island, the Young Men’s Literary Association gift of books, furniture, and a librarian (Miss Ellen Gale) enabled our library to be the first to open its doors in the State of Illinois.

We are so proud of our unique history and love to share it with others. We invite you to visit the engraved boulder on the site of our first library location (corner of 2nd Avenue and 17th Street); visit one of our two (soon to be three!) locations or our Library2Go bookmobile, attend one of our hundreds of events each year; check out a book, movie, or hotspot; use our webpage for online materials, like music, magazines, movies, and more; or just stop by to say “hi.” We’ve been strengthening our community with free public library services for 150 years and look forward to at least 150 more.

Angela Campbell is the director of the Rock Island Public Library.