Column: Celebrating our birthday

It took a while for all the members to sign, with several of them only getting around to it during the month of August. One member, Thomas McKean of Delaware, said he didn’t put pen to parchment until 1781.

As long as we’re discussing the matter, it could be further argued that simply declaring independence in 1776 wasn’t nearly as important as winning the Revolutionary War in 1781. And beating the British might very well have been a hollow victory without the Constitution.

Adopting the Constitution was what guaranteed our nation. The Constitutional Convention met in the spring of 1787 and had a document ready to be accepted in September. On the 17th of that month, 39 delegates of the 55 in attendance signed.

During several months of debate among the colonies, a majority of the original 13 ratified the Constitution, and it was declared in effect on March 4, 1789. Twelve amendments were submitted to the states on September 25, 1789, and 10 of them — known collectively as the Bill of Rights — were adopted by 1791.

(Interestingly, three of the original 13 colonies didn’t get around to adopting the Bill of Rights until much later. Massachusetts, Georgia and Connecticut finally made it unanimous in 1939.)