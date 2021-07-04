Column: Celebrating our birthday

Today is our national birthday, but you could get an argument about it.
The whole idea of independence for the American colonies was first advanced in a resolution introduced in the Continental Congress by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia on June 7, 1776. Lee’s resolution was seconded by John Adams of Massachusetts and brought up again three days later for discussion.
A committee of five was appointed to state the purpose of the resolution in a declaration and Thomas Jefferson went to work, assisted by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Robert R. Livingston and Roger Sherman.
On June 28, the committee reported back to the Congress, which started to make some changes — 86 of them, to be exact, eliminating 480 words and leaving 1,337.
The Continental Congress adopted the Lee-Adams Resolution of Independence on July 2 and, in legal terms, that is the actual date of the act of independence for this country.
The Declaration of Independence, which explains the act, was adopted two days later.
After the Declaration was read in New York and Philadelphia, the Continental Congress adopted another resolution, entitling the document "The Unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America" and calling for it to be signed by every member of Congress after it had been engrossed.
It took a while for all the members to sign, with several of them only getting around to it during the month of August. One member, Thomas McKean of Delaware, said he didn’t put pen to parchment until 1781.
As long as we’re discussing the matter, it could be further argued that simply declaring independence in 1776 wasn’t nearly as important as winning the Revolutionary War in 1781. And beating the British might very well have been a hollow victory without the Constitution.
Adopting the Constitution was what guaranteed our nation. The Constitutional Convention met in the spring of 1787 and had a document ready to be accepted in September. On the 17th of that month, 39 delegates of the 55 in attendance signed.
During several months of debate among the colonies, a majority of the original 13 ratified the Constitution, and it was declared in effect on March 4, 1789. Twelve amendments were submitted to the states on September 25, 1789, and 10 of them — known collectively as the Bill of Rights — were adopted by 1791.
(Interestingly, three of the original 13 colonies didn’t get around to adopting the Bill of Rights until much later. Massachusetts, Georgia and Connecticut finally made it unanimous in 1939.)
So, which date is the right one? Simply declaring independence wasn’t enough. We had to fight for it, then work out what it really meant by framing it in a set of agreed upon rules. If everyone is free to do whatever he wishes, that is chaos, not freedom. True liberty only exists within law.
So, I guess we’re as old as you think we ought to be, depending on what you consider to be the defining action which created the United States of America.
It’s also worth noting that we haven’t yet fully defined what we meant by asserting "self-evident truths." We spoke of men only in both foundational documents and slaves were counted in fractions. It has taken us a long time to flesh out the reality of those soaring words and we still have a way to go before accepting that all of us truly "are created equal" and "endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights . . Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."
Oratory, of course, won’t get the job done. We have to have a process, "To secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." Which makes you wonder why so many state officials are trying to keep many of the governed from being able to vote that consent.
It amazes people that our country remains fairly strong 245 years (and two days) after asserting its independence. A democracy, after all, is a messy form of government. Just read the newspapers. Dictatorships are much better at making tough decisions and ruthlessly enforcing them.
As we have proved, it is especially difficult to marshal the political will to address issues before they become horrendous problems. Forethought is not a democracy’s strong suit.
Our current deep divisions make it almost impossible to get a national consensus on any contested issue. Compromise is very hard to achieve when opposing sides wrap themselves in righteousness and refuse to budge.
And yet, thus far we survive.
I remember a conversation I had with a group of men some years ago on the future of democracy. After we had nattered on for a couple of hours, the leader of the group asked for a show of hands: Will our democracy survive?
Only two of us voted yes.
I was appalled. There is no reason democracy should not endure if we will its survival. No democracy, old or new, succeeds without commitment and effort. Today, I worry that the majority might have been right.
Alexander Woollcott put it nicely some years ago in a quote worth thinking about on our common birthday: "I’m tired of hearing it said that democracy doesn’t work. Of course it doesn’t work. It isn’t supposed to work. We’re supposed to work it."
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.