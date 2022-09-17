Column: Celebrating Palmer

A few years ago, I was visiting Stockholm, Sweden, when a sign above a door caught my eye. “Chiropractic,” it read. And underneath that: “Palmer trained.”

That chiropractor’s office might not be a typical stop on Stockholm’s sightseeing circuit, but I had to pause and take a photo. What a delight to see those two words — “Palmer trained” — and know that the value of one of our Quad-Cities institutions is recognized halfway around the world!

We should recognize that value right here at home, too — and now is the perfect time to do so. Chiropractic was founded in Davenport. And as of this month, Palmer College of Chiropractic has been a mainstay of the Quad-Cities for 125 years. Its ties to and impact on our community are stronger than ever.

Palmer’s reputation doesn’t just reach patients far and wide. It also draws students from across the country and all over the world to our region, enhancing our diversity and growing our local economy. In a recent tally, Palmer’s Davenport campus was host to 44 international students and 800 students from outside the Quad-Cities area. When they come here, those students and their families bring many of the skills, experiences and perspectives we need to tackle our community’s ambitious goals. On the economic front, they spend approximately $20 million each year, not including tuition. And when they graduate after just over three years of study, many stick around to build a life in the Quad-Cities because they’ve experienced all our community has to recommend itself.

At Quad-City Bank & Trust, we believe so strongly in the value that diverse student talent brings to our region that we created a scholarship to help make a Palmer College education more accessible to anyone, no matter their circumstances.

For many students, Palmer’s history as the very first chiropractic college is a major selling point. For even more, it’s the college’s investment in staying on the cutting edge of chiropractic education that makes Palmer their top choice. Pass by or walk through campus and you’ll marvel at the new David D. Palmer Learning Commons, the Experiential Learning Center and enhancements made to the Palmer clinic. These brick-and-mortar investments, along with investments in new scholarships like our bank made, are all part of the College’s strategy to keep the Palmer student experience ahead of the curve — and to keep students coming here to learn, live and play.

Palmer benefits our community’s well-being in an even more fundamental way by promoting our actual physical health. No, I’m not writing to convince you to visit one of our many local chiropractors. I’m writing to celebrate the great wealth of healthcare options, including chiropractic, we have at our fingertips here in the Quad-Cities. We’re fortunate to have a holistic spectrum of wellness approaches because it means that whatever is right for each person is available to them. We have access to chiropractic care through the Palmer clinic — which, you might not know, provides millions of dollars of free care in our community each year — and through the many Palmer alumni who continue to call the Quad-Cities home. We also have our pick of fantastic hospitals, medical doctors, mental health professionals and more. The important thing is that because of our options, we can receive the type of care that’s right for us at any given time.

That’s why chiropractic is part of the holistic health benefits Quad City Bank & Trust offers our employees. As an employer, we want to be able to provide our team with the benefits that are important to them. It’s about their satisfaction and, more importantly, their health. It’s about them knowing that we truly care about their well-being. We hope to give our employees all the tools they need to lead full, healthy lives. Otherwise, how can they take advantage of everything our community has to offer — and contribute to making it even better still?

I believe Palmer College is one of those things we have to offer and a contributor to our community’s bright future. At 125, Palmer is committed to building on its foundation right here in the Quad Cities, and I hope you’ll join me in celebrating this momentous anniversary, a milestone for us all.