Column: Celebrating the new year

Today, we take our second step into the new year; only 363 to go.
At midnight, this past Friday, we had our Janus Moment, the instant when the old year passed into the new, rolling across the world's time zones to the accompaniment of noise and celebration. It is a transition long associated with this ancient god.
Janus is the only major Roman deity without a Greek equivalent, a survivor from simpler times. Roman gods were a homely and multitudinous lot, mostly associated with work on the farm. They were not so much gods as spirits or essences.
They were called numina and there seemed to be a numen for just about every activity you could think of: separate spirits for the first ploughing, the second, sowing, weeding, uprooting briars, spreading manure, pruning, top-dressing and reaping.
Mind you, that's a partial list, and it's just for farm work. There were numina involved in all aspects of cooking, housework, social customs, and every detail of the marriage ceremony. Like other polytheists, they saw this world suffused with divinity.
But the Romans came to feel that their culture, including their religion, was inferior to the Greeks' (It was), so they simply adopted Athenian deities, giving them Roman names: Jupiter for Zeus, Venus for Aphrodite, etc.
But they kept Janus. He was considered "the custodian of the universe, the god of beginnings, the guardian of gates and doors." His name is derived from ianua, Latin for door. The first hour of every day was sacred to him, along with the first day of the week and the first month of the year. Hence, the latter's name, January.
While the other ancient spirits gradually vanished, Janus remained at the door, looking both ways, in and out. He is depicted as two bearded heads, joined at the back, facing in opposite directions.
He personifies our habit around the new year of summing up the recent past even as we plan for the year ahead. Midnight on New Year's Eve may be an arbitrary point in time, but Janus is its guardian.
The Roman New Year was one of the most boisterous of pagan celebrations. Citizens arose early to get bathed and dressed for a full day of feasting and frivolity. Early Christians were shocked at their behavior and church fathers labored long and hard to suppress the holiday.
It never really took. People continued to celebrate the January Kalends (the name for the first day of the month, the source of our "calendar") as they had before. The first of January may have been designated a holy day of obligation, but the obligation to celebrate the night before has always dominated.
Finally, the Christian Church decided to change the first day of the new year by moving it to March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. They arrived at the date of Jesus' conception by counting nine months backwards from Dec. 25.
The fact that it was very close to the vernal equinox helped argue for the change. When you think about it, it's a logical time to start a new year: winter is over, the dead earth comes back to life, and all nature seems to begin renewing itself in another generation of plants and animals.
It wasn't until the reforms of the Gregorian calendar in 1582 that the church gave up the idea and returned New Year to Jan. 1, incorporating it into the 12 days of Christmas. There is no particular reason to start the new year on Jan. 1 rather than another time. The vernal equinox might be a rational choice, but reason doesn't seem to have much to do with it.
There must have been a reason in the beginning, but it has been lost in time, buried under centuries of tradition and social custom. Other religions and cultures have their own new year and who is to say that one is more appropriate than another.
Jews start the year in the fall and the Chinese celebrate later in January or early February. Both calendars are older than our Western version and have just as legitimate a claim. But the Jan. 1 date dominates much of the globe.
However, if you're really into partying, you might check out the world's differing calendars and join in the festivities when each new year begins. Consider it a gesture of ecumenical or multicultural good will.
Or, if that's too much trouble, just concentrate your energies on dealing with what lies ahead of us in 2022. It may very well be the year that future historians consider the hinge in time that hanged everything. We hope for the better, but nothing can be guaranteed, as everything around us seems to be shifting.
We have a Janus-like tendency to look to the past as we speculate about the future, imagining that what we have experienced in youth is the way things ought to be. It is a dangerous delusion.
We also want to believe that each new year, especially this one, will bring us, not back to the way things were, but on to a better life, peaceful and prosperous, one in which all peoples, however they reckon the date, may share. It’s a nice idea, without much to justify it at the moment, but let’s stay positive.
Happy New Year! (How do you like it so far?)
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.