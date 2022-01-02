Column: Celebrating the new year

Finally, the Christian Church decided to change the first day of the new year by moving it to March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. They arrived at the date of Jesus' conception by counting nine months backwards from Dec. 25.

The fact that it was very close to the vernal equinox helped argue for the change. When you think about it, it's a logical time to start a new year: winter is over, the dead earth comes back to life, and all nature seems to begin renewing itself in another generation of plants and animals.

It wasn't until the reforms of the Gregorian calendar in 1582 that the church gave up the idea and returned New Year to Jan. 1, incorporating it into the 12 days of Christmas. There is no particular reason to start the new year on Jan. 1 rather than another time. The vernal equinox might be a rational choice, but reason doesn't seem to have much to do with it.

There must have been a reason in the beginning, but it has been lost in time, buried under centuries of tradition and social custom. Other religions and cultures have their own new year and who is to say that one is more appropriate than another.