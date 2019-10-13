Report upon report following multiple lines of evidence are making it increasingly clear that climate change is causing dramatic changes around the world — and right here in Iowa.
It is also becoming apparent that, one way or another, policy responses will be inevitable. Leaders can either act now to plan for and reduce the impacts of flooding made worse by climate change, or respond to disasters after the fact.
In late September, over 200 Iowa scientists projected in their annual climate statement that dangerous heat events in Iowa will become more frequent. By the middle of the century, we can expect the annual number of days above 90 degrees to nearly triple, from 23 to 67.
This is consistent with climate trends in Iowa. I recently published a report released by the Iowa Policy Project with sponsorship of the Environmental Defense Fund. The findings:
• Average temperatures have increased in Iowa by 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since the mid-1970s.
• Annual precipitation has risen by over 17 percent over the same period. But more concerning are the changes to extreme rainfall.
• Across the Midwest, there has already been a 42 percent increase in the amount of rain falling in the top 1 percent of rainiest days.
• Extreme rainfall events will grow more common: by the 2040s, there could be another 30 percent increase in two-day rainfall events that set 5-year records.
This can be explained by simple atmospheric physics: A summer rainstorm in Iowa can start from ocean water evaporating over the Gulf of Mexico. As the surface of the Gulf continues to warm, more water evaporates, and as atmospheric temperatures increase, the warmer air holds more water. As prevailing winds take the system northward, this "atmospheric river" forms storm clouds as air rises in the daytime heat over the central states. Together, these effects generate more powerful storms and the potential for catastrophic amounts of rainfall.
Physical changes of extreme heat and rain events, as well as droughts and flooding, drive a range of secondary effects including threats to human health and well-being, particularly for vulnerable populations. Further economic damages can come to infrastructure such as roads, bridges and wastewater treatment systems — even labor and agricultural productivity will be affected.
According to the Iowa State Institute for Transportation, climate models project that six bridges in the Cedar and Skunk River basin would be exposed to streamflow conditions that exceed current design standards. The bridges become vulnerable to erosion of their footings and by the roadways being overrun with water.
Devastated households, farms, businesses, bridges and roads resulted from so-called "100-year" floods of 1993, 2008, 2011, and now 2019. This spring’s floods that brought presidential disaster declarations to 80 of 99 Iowa counties may well illustrate our future in a world where climate change goes unchecked. The Iowa State University Institute for Transportation projects that the 100-year floods of the 20th century will instead be 25-year floods in this century in the Cedar River basin. These crises will only become more frequent and grow even worse if we fail to act.
It is time for Iowa policymakers to consider the established science and respond to climate change. A clear majority of Iowans now accept the reality of climate change. Elected leaders need to listen to the growing concerns of Iowans who see the impacts of climate change already on their families, communities and businesses.