Column: Challenge ends; issues remain

But this should not be the end of the discussion about what happened in the 2nd District.

Regardless of how one feels about how Hart’s campaign chose to challenge the results, the fact is that 22 Iowans cast ballots in a perfectly, 100% legal manner, and yet those votes were not counted.

That is a problem, and that it’s a problem is not a point for debate.

Iowa state lawmakers have not yet concluded their work for the 2021 legislative session. They should not go home without at least beginning the discussion about how this situation can be avoided in future elections. It’s not critical that legislation pass this year, because there will be another session in 2022 before the next statewide election that fall. But this issue should be on lawmakers’ radar.

Iowans who cast their ballot legally should not have to worry that it will not wind up in the final tally. And if it doesn’t, state law needs to contain a legal and expedient recourse. Let’s make it so future candidates don’t have to choose between insufficient state law and an alternate avenue with potentially politically-charged optics.