Column: Challengers to Grassley pop up

Finkenauer served two terms in the Iowa House, then one in the U.S. House before losing her re-election bid in 2020. Her candidacy would come as little surprise to those who follow Iowa politics closely. Finkenauer has been mulling her options since her defeat in November, and a Senate run would make sense for her.

(Quick aside: There is a possibility that the U.S. Senate race could wind up a rematch of that 2020 1st District congressional campaign, if Finkenauer runs and wins the Democratic nomination, and if Grassley retires — and Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson runs and wins the GOP nomination. But I digress.)

One Iowa Democrat who has ruled out a run for U.S. Senate is state auditor Rob Sand, who made the revelation this week to the Carroll Times. Sand had been considering myriad options for 2022: run for re-election as auditor, or run for the U.S. Senate or governor. Sand has whittled the Senate off that list.

It seemed likely the Democrats were headed for a competitive primary in Iowa’s Senate race. The questions now are how competitive, and whether the national Democrats — aka "the establishment" — will get involved.