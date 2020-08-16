Column: Changing nature's tendency

Copies of Publishers Weekly tend to pile up on my desk until I have the time and inclination to paw through them. I invest in this highly specialized publication in order to discover whether or not books of personal interest are scheduled for release.
There are always too many for me to think of reading, but one captured my attention because it offers a reinforcement of my long-standing devotion to the works of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.
The book is “Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of Mind.” by Peter Godfrey-Smith, professor of the history and philosophy of science at the University of Sydney, Australia. In it, he suggests that some animals possess mental qualities akin to human consciousness. To me, that seems to be a possible reinforcement of Teilhard’s theory of the evolution of our self-awareness. He sensed the potential of consciousness in inorganic matter and saw it evolving through a process of increasing “complexification” to reach a full flowering in us.
When publisher Ron Small first talked me into writing back in 1986, he offered some advice: ”Don’t write about Teilhard de Chardin more than once a month.” (I must have talked about him a lot.) Sufficiently chastened, I have turned to the French priest-philosopher-paleontologist exactly three times during the 36 years I have occupied this and comparable space in local newspapers.
Here comes number four.
When I first encountered Teilhard’s seminal works, “The Phenomenon of Man” and “The Divine Milieu,” I felt that he had made an imaginative leap that touched on several things I had puzzled over. I was galvanized by his idea that consciousness was implicit in matter; that the life force driving the ever-increasing diversity and complexity of life on earth, had reached a point where humans, while remaining subjects of the process, are now the agents of evolutionary change, primarily in developing a world society.
In that role, we have the ability to change nature's tendency toward divergence into social convergence: transcending the many cultural, racial, sectarian differences that divide us to come together in an ascending spiral of love that he called the Omega Point, a term and idea that has appeared in print many times since he introduced it.
It’s as much mythology as science; hope, rather than hypothesis. But he spoke positively: “Science will, in all probability, be increasingly impregnated by mysticism.” If you’ve read much in sub-atomic physics or cosmology, you won’t find that statement too far outside the box.
Throughout his career, Teilhard, a popular teacher, was under careful scrutiny from the Vatican. He had some radical ideas on Original Sin (which I share). He was forbidden to teach for a while and was instructed not to publish. Consequently, he spent much of his time in the field. Stranded in China during World War II, he became involved in discovery of the Peking Man. Upon returning to Europe, he was allowed to teach again, but that permission was soon withdrawn and he spent the rest of his life digging in remote places and writing.
You can understand how nervous he made members of the Curia when he wrote: “It has sometimes seemed to me there are three weak stones sitting dangerously in the foundations of the modern Church: first, a government that excludes democracy; second, a priesthood that excludes and minimizes women; third, a revelation that excludes, for the future, prophecy.” No wonder he is popular with Catholic nuns.
As an obedient member of the church, he did not seek to publish his thoughts (some papers were circulated in private by his admirers), but he carefully arranged for them to see the light of day after his death. I admire the way he obeyed both the pope and his personal conscience.
I am not alone in my admiration. The Episcopal Church of America observes April 10th as his feast day. And even the Vatican has softened its stand on his work. In “Spirit of the Liturgy,” Pope Benedict XVI praised his incorporation of evolutionary ideas “to give a new meaning to Christian worship.”
He is canonized as a saint in the futuristic novel “Hyperion Cantos,” and the hero, Father Paul Dure, upon being elevated to the papal throne, takes as his name, Pope Teilhard. He has inspired characters and plot lines in several books and plays. An American Teilhard Association was formed in 1950 and is going strong. You can look up his biography and a listing of his works there (teilharddechardin.org), along with a number of memorable quotes by and about him, including this one by anthropologist Jane Goodall:
“There are really only two ways, it seems to me, in which we can think about our existence here on earth. We either agree with Macbeth that life is nothing but ‘a tale told by an idiot,’ a purposeless emergence of life forms including the clever, greedy, selfish, and unfortunate species that we call homo sapiens - the ‘evolutionary goof.’ Or we believe that, as Pierre Teilhard de Chardin put it, ‘There is something afoot in the universe, something that looks like gestation and birth.’ In other words, a plan, a purpose to it all.”
If a papal rock star, John Paul II (who also spoke well of him), can make it into the calendar of saints, there should be ample room for Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.
Oh, yes: “Metazoa.” It’s due out in November.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
