Column: Changing nature's tendency

When I first encountered Teilhard’s seminal works, “The Phenomenon of Man” and “The Divine Milieu,” I felt that he had made an imaginative leap that touched on several things I had puzzled over. I was galvanized by his idea that consciousness was implicit in matter; that the life force driving the ever-increasing diversity and complexity of life on earth, had reached a point where humans, while remaining subjects of the process, are now the agents of evolutionary change, primarily in developing a world society.

In that role, we have the ability to change nature's tendency toward divergence into social convergence: transcending the many cultural, racial, sectarian differences that divide us to come together in an ascending spiral of love that he called the Omega Point, a term and idea that has appeared in print many times since he introduced it.

It’s as much mythology as science; hope, rather than hypothesis. But he spoke positively: “Science will, in all probability, be increasingly impregnated by mysticism.” If you’ve read much in sub-atomic physics or cosmology, you won’t find that statement too far outside the box.