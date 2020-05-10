Column: Changing the course of history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 7, 1945, the commanding general of First Army received a battlefield intelligence report that must have nearly brought tears to a weary soldier’s eyes:

"For the first time in eleven months there is no contact with the enemy. The victory which was won on Omaha and Utah Beaches has reached its climax. Today belongs to the men of this Army who fought and conquered the enemy from Normandy to the Elbe. There is no enemy situation to report for there is no longer an enemy to defeat."

The next day, General Courtney Hodges, the man who led the formation I am honored to command today, was summoned to witness the formal signing of Germany’s surrender. At long last, the war in Europe was over. The tyranny of the Nazi war machine had been defeated.

At First Army — which has called the Quad Cities home since our move to Rock Island Arsenal in 2011 — we hold Friday’s 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day to be sacred. Much of the war’s outcome can be directly attributed to the fighting spirit of our First Army forbearers, those who commanded all ground and Airborne troops on D-Day, those who were first out of the beachhead at Normandy, those who were the first to liberate Paris, break the Siegfried line, feel the volley of artillery fire in the Battle of the Bulge and cross the Rhine River during the march to Berlin.