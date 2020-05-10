Column: Changing the course of history

On May 7, 1945, the commanding general of First Army received a battlefield intelligence report that must have nearly brought tears to a weary soldier’s eyes:
"For the first time in eleven months there is no contact with the enemy. The victory which was won on Omaha and Utah Beaches has reached its climax. Today belongs to the men of this Army who fought and conquered the enemy from Normandy to the Elbe. There is no enemy situation to report for there is no longer an enemy to defeat."
The next day, General Courtney Hodges, the man who led the formation I am honored to command today, was summoned to witness the formal signing of Germany’s surrender. At long last, the war in Europe was over. The tyranny of the Nazi war machine had been defeated.
At First Army — which has called the Quad Cities home since our move to Rock Island Arsenal in 2011 — we hold Friday’s 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day to be sacred. Much of the war’s outcome can be directly attributed to the fighting spirit of our First Army forbearers, those who commanded all ground and Airborne troops on D-Day, those who were first out of the beachhead at Normandy, those who were the first to liberate Paris, break the Siegfried line, feel the volley of artillery fire in the Battle of the Bulge and cross the Rhine River during the march to Berlin.
The victory came at an extraordinary price. First Army spent almost 11 months in constant combat after leading the June 6, 1944, invasion at Normandy. They captured more than 844,000 German soldiers and inflicted some half million enemy casualties. And a heartbreaking 237,601 First Army soldiers would be listed as killed, wounded, captured or missing before victory was ours.
I spoke via phone last week with two extraordinary World War II veterans.
Jack Appel, of Florida, was a First Army soldier who fought from the invasion at Normandy through the hell of the Bulge. He was then part of the occupation Army in Germany for six months after VE Day.
Tim Kiniry, of New Jersey, was a First Army medic who not only treated our wounded Americans but also the Jewish survivors of the Buchenwald Concentration Camp. He told me that treating those brutalized prisoners was the "absolute worst duty ever," but that he had become a better person for seeing both the evil in the world as well as the goodness and resilience of the human spirit.
I tried to thank both men for their service, but they quickly brushed my words aside. Mr. Appel simply summed up the war like this: "I was just proud to do my part." Mr. Kiniry quietly told me, "I was just a small cog in a very big machine."
But I know the truth. These men — like so many of our Greatest Generation — are patriots who changed the course of human history. General Hodges would have said the same thing. Shortly after VE Day, back in his Georgia hometown, the low-key, modest general deferred all honors and awards to those he said most deserved them: those who would never return.
Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James is the commander of First Army, which is headquartered on the Rock Island Arsenal.
