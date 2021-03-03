Column: Changing the trajectory

Within United Way’s vision, we are committed to prioritizing education, focusing proactively on mentorship and exposing our young Quad Citizens to positive people and productive opportunities. This kind of exposure can help bring the negativity that threatens the development of youth to its knees. There are also socioeconomic factors that place constraints on children through no fault of their own and have lasting impacts on their social and emotional development. Too many of our young people have seemingly limited options and need broader exposure — it can change everything.

I am convinced that the vast majority of people, regardless of ZIP code or financial status, strive to do everything they know how to position their kids for a better life. As someone who has come from an economically and socially dysfunctional home, with a mostly absentee, single mom who suffered with alcoholism, depression and eventually committed suicide, I understand the reality that there are simply some things that you don’t know because you have not been exposed to them. This doesn’t have to be the case. I credit teachers, parents of my friends and observant supervisors at the jobs I held as a teen for taking an interest, as well as showing and guiding me down a more productive and fulfilling life path.