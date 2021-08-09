Column: China pushing its own big lie

China clearly intends to keep stonewalling. “The WHO, the G7 advanced nations, and President Biden have all asked China to cooperate, but they have gone the disinformation route,” notes Ruggiero. “So what comes next?

“Where does this fit into the U.S.-China relationship?”

Where, indeed?

Biden has ordered a 90-day intelligence community review of the pandemic’s origins that should be completed in August. But, absent critical Chinese data, that report won’t be definitive. And any move to pressure China to comply with the WHO’s crucial requests will impact fading U.S. hopes for Chinese cooperation on other issues.

Yet to permit China to hide the origins of this coronavirus boosts the chance of another pandemic — a risk the U.S. can’t afford to take.

Moreover, to let China and Russia spread a lie about a U.S. bioweapon presents other dangers. “If we allow it without challenge they will convince large swathes of the [developing] world that the U.S. is the source of the virus,” says cybersecurity expert Clint Watts, author of Messing With the Enemy. “The U.S. is not aggressive enough in its messaging. It is a war over perceptions.”

Even as the administration fights misinformation about COVID-19 on the home front, Biden must figure out how to fight China’s Big COVID Lie and press Beijing to come clean.

Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the The Philadelphia Inquirer. ©2021 The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

