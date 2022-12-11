Column: Christmas carols and wonderful memories

Christmas carols and the memories associated with them are an important part of the holiday season. In fact, it is hard to imagine Christmas without the music of Christmas. Music is so much a part of the holiday experience.

When my daughter was a child, her favorite Christmas carol was “Angels We Have Heard on High.” We used to go Christmas caroling with a group from the church we belonged to at the time. As we were in the van heading to the next place we were going to sing, we were singing “Angels We Have Heard on High,” which ends with the refrain “Gloria, in excelsis Deo!”

When we were finished singing this wonderfully joyous carol, my daughter asked, “Dad, who is Gloria’s dad?” Academic type that I am, I gave her a brief, but informative explanation of the Latin text.

That did not seem to satisfy her. She pondered it for a few minutes. Then her face lit up with the joy of discovery. “Dad,” she said, “Dale was Gloria’s dad!” And so for my daughter, “Angels We Have Heard on High” was a song about a little girl named Gloria and her dad, Dale.

When I was a child, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” was my favorite Christmas carol. I firmly believed that it was about an angel named “Hark,” who was a messenger angel. It was my understanding that angels had different jobs. Gabriel was the angel who blew a trumpet when a trumpet needed to be blown. Hark was a messenger angel who delivered messages when they needed to be delivered.

My sister, who was three years older than I was and knew how to read, tried to explain what the carol was really about. I would have none of it. There was no way that I was going to let my sister destroy my firmly held belief. So I didn’t pay any attention to what she said on that occasion (or on many other occasions as well – I might have been a rather difficult brother.)

I am writing this piece after attending “Christmas at Augustana.” It was a wonderful concert featuring all of the Augustana choirs, the Augustana Symphony Orchestra, the Augustana Brass Ensemble, and the Ascension Ringers (the Augustana bell choir.) It is too late to go to “Christmas at Augustana” this year. But be sure and put it on your calendar for next year.

There is, however, one Augustana holiday event that you can still go to this year – “Lessons and Carols,” which features the Augustana Chamber Singers. It is today (Sunday, December 11) in Ascension Chapel, located on the top floor of the Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center (formerly Founders Hall.) There will be two performances – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Both are free and open to the public. The chapel tends to fill up quite fast when the doors are opened prior to the performance. Come early if you want a place to sit.

I love this event. In fact, I have been known to go to both performances (though I stand in the back if the seats for the second performance are all taken.)

There are also all sorts of other holiday events on both sides of the river, including a Holiday Brass performance at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. It will feature members of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion sections under the direction of Maestro Mark Russell Smith.

And do not overlook “Winter Nights and Winter Lights: A Holiday Lights Spectacular” at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. It features more than 160,000 glowing lights of many different colors. It is amazing!

Do not let anyone tell you that there is not anything to do in the Quad Cities. That very simply is not true.

By the way, if you happen to see Hark when you are out and about, extend to him my greetings and best wishes. I have not seen him for years.