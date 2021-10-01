Column: Chuck Grassley knows Iowa

As a physician and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I’m acutely aware of the crucial importance and challenge to raise public awareness and foster public trust about vaccines. Senator Grassley is keenly aware of the leadership role and connections he has with Iowans across our state. He’s held county meetings in all 99 counties every year for 41 years in a row. The guy knows Iowa like the back of his hand. He’s got his finger on the public pulse and wisely leverages that leadership to encourage Iowans to protect themselves and their families.

Last November before Thanksgiving, Senator Grassley tested positive for COVID-19. Even though it meant he would break a historic 27-year voting streak, he did the right thing and isolated for 14 days to protect his Senate colleagues, staff and Capitol police. Like always, Chuck puts others first. He’s a tireless work horse who never quits. When the FDA gave the green light for the vaccines, we’ve actively encouraged Iowans to get vaccinated and to talk to their health care provider about questions or concerns they have. I’ve held vaccination clinics in all 24 counties here in the second congressional district.