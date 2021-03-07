Column: Climate policy should not forget the homeless

These individuals, forced to live outdoors with limited access to medical care and basic human necessities, are more at risk of heat stroke and hypothermia. Heatstroke can strike within 15 minutes, and hypothermia in 10 minutes or less.

Black, indigenous and other people of color are most at risk of becoming homeless. But this is an issue that reaches across all demographics.

During the past decade, some 20 million people per year have been rendered homeless by environmental disasters, according to the World Economic Forum. Failure to act on climate is expected to double the number of deaths related to air pollution worldwide by 2050. If this happens, unsheltered homeless people would bear this burden most significantly, as they constantly inhale outdoor air.

Already, the life expectancy of people who become unsheltered homeless has been calculated to be almost 20 years shorter. More than 500,000 Americans live homeless each day, and at least 35% of them have no shelter at all.