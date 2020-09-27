Column: Clouds on the horizon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toward the end of my time in the Illinois Senate, I received a request for a meeting from a young man heading a group of young German conservatives. They had come to this country to witness American democracy in action at the national and state level.

The group had watched a session of the Illinois Senate as well as a meeting of the Executive Committee, which I chaired. I was surprised that he wanted to see me, but invited him to come at his convenience.

When we settled down for a chat, I told him I thought he might spend his time more profitably with someone from the Republican Party, people who were acknowledged as the conservative thinkers in our country.

He surprised me by saying that, after watching the Senate in action, they found the Democrats closer to their beliefs. "Your Republicans are more like our Monarchists," he explained.

I suggested names of Republican colleagues he ought to see anyway, assuring him that they weren’t as extreme as he assumed. I doubt that I would give him the same advice today.

I say that in light of the things that President Trump has been saying this past week. He is making it quite clear that he means to win the November election by doing whatever it takes. And he has the backing to do it.