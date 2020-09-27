Column: Clouds on the horizon

Toward the end of my time in the Illinois Senate, I received a request for a meeting from a young man heading a group of young German conservatives. They had come to this country to witness American democracy in action at the national and state level.
The group had watched a session of the Illinois Senate as well as a meeting of the Executive Committee, which I chaired. I was surprised that he wanted to see me, but invited him to come at his convenience.
When we settled down for a chat, I told him I thought he might spend his time more profitably with someone from the Republican Party, people who were acknowledged as the conservative thinkers in our country.
He surprised me by saying that, after watching the Senate in action, they found the Democrats closer to their beliefs. "Your Republicans are more like our Monarchists," he explained.
I suggested names of Republican colleagues he ought to see anyway, assuring him that they weren’t as extreme as he assumed. I doubt that I would give him the same advice today.
I say that in light of the things that President Trump has been saying this past week. He is making it quite clear that he means to win the November election by doing whatever it takes. And he has the backing to do it.
That is not an exaggeration. He is not capable of subtlety. He says quite clearly that the mail-in votes will not count; that Mitch McConnell has the Senate votes to approve the new Supreme Court justice he appoints (whoever it might be). He obviously counts on a solid six-to-three right-wing majority to approve whatever means he uses to win.
Trump is already covering all the bases. His campaign is talking to representatives of Republican-dominated state legislatures about using every means to reject Democratic mail-in votes and to limit voting opportunities in minority districts by challenging registrations or reducing the number of polling places.
They are also discussing the possibility of having state legislators select their own slate of presidential electors on the pretext that mail-in voting is somehow compromised. There is no federal bar to doing this, merely the state’s willingness to leave that choice up to voters.
The president, long accustomed to using a battery of lawyers to throw things into confusion, is preparing to use that tactic in swing states. You can also expect roving bands of white nationalists to work the voting lines to intimidate or deter voters.
He is, in effect, preparing a semi-legal coup to stay in office.
His motivations are compelling. Four more years in office gives him a chance to continue using the federal budget as his personal ATM; to do whatever he chooses, given a compliant Senate and Supreme Court, along with an attorney general who has decided Trump is not really a president, but a king.
The strongest reason to stay in office is to stay out of jail. He is already an un-indicted co-conspirator in a crime that got his lawyer, Michael Cohen, a three-year sentence. As the man who instigated the offense, he might well deserve more. And New York is finally shaping up a case that may finally nail him for his alleged fraudulent financial activities.
If you think this sounds extreme, think again. This is the way he has always operated. It’s just that he’s never been on a stage this big; that feeding his ego and income has never constituted a threat to the structure of our government. This is as serious to our way of life as the coronavirus. Both will have a profound effect on our future.
The only sure way to counter this threat is for Republican voters to come to their country’s defense. You can forget the Senate. They long ago traded honor for power. Mitch McConnell is as dedicated to power as Trump and a lot smarter.
No one hopes that this is all nonsense — whistling past-the-graveyard; a writing-after-midnight panic attack — more than I. I really want to be wrong and will happily wear ashes if nothing like this transpires.
But I follow the news, from the New York Times all the way down to Fox News, and the signs are not good.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
