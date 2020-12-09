Column: Co-existing with Covid

When November 25 passed, Augustana College students took a deep breath, sighed and realized they’d met a goal of the college’s — to stay in live and in-person classes until Thanksgiving break. For them, the remainder of the fall semester will be completed virtually to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 following Thanksgiving gatherings and travel.
In a time when COVID numbers grow ever more concerning, we ask ourselves how did 2,400 undergrads succeed? Augie students adhered to public health guidance and supported college planning. Their success in co-existing with COVID-19 is directly linked to community buy-in and personal responsibility.
From day one of the fall semester, it was evident the campus community understood the importance of wearing masks. As I walked campus during the first week, few people were seen without masks. By the start of the second week, seeing someone on campus without wearing a mask properly, either inside or outside, was extremely rare. And our students continued that commitment throughout the entire fall semester.
This commitment to masking was an example of Augustana’s call for 200% compliance. Not only did community members needs to hold themselves accountable 100% of the time, they were asked to also hold one another accountable 100% of the time.
We’ve all heard about physical distancing needing to be at least six feet. That’s the width of a sedan or the length of a dairy cow, and it’s unnatural to socialize that far apart.
Physical distancing took some getting used to for our campus community. But, as the first few days turned to weeks, physical distancing was being modeled and carried out regularly. Visual imagery and experiences certainly assisted in that positive movement.
Every classroom was reviewed and designed to meet capacity limits and physical distancing guidelines. Capacity was reduced in the dining hall, and plexi-glass barriers were set on every dining table. Plus signage throughout campus provided gentle reminders and aided in physical distancing becoming more natural.
Voluntary surveillance testing also was an important piece of the plan. Over the course of the fall, weekly testing occurred 14 times and approximately 300 community members participated each week. In total, 4,409 saliva tests were administered to 957 different people. To have nearly 1,000 asymptomatic people, most of whom were students, voluntarily take tests is a testament to Augustana community members’ interest in one another’s well-being. That surveillance program resulted in only 1% of those tests returning positive results.
A contact tracing program executed by volunteer employees made 1,302 contact tracing calls to 968 different students during the fall semester, and those 968 were receptive to the process. Some institutions reported pushback from students needing to be isolated or quarantined due to being a close contact. Augustana students understood the need to isolate and quarantine for the benefit of the campus community. Students in isolation or quarantine received phone calls from volunteer case managers, and over 18,000 meals were delivered to students in quarantine and isolation housing.
In this temporary new normal, the student experience was drastically different with college imposed group size limits maxing out at 50, then 25, even reducing to 10 as numbers in the greater community rose throughout the fall. Student leaders in clubs and organizations rose to that challenge. Augie student creativity was on display. Whether it was offering the same program four times per night to accommodate those that wanted to participate or holding virtual club meetings, the students adapted.
We know co-existing with COVID-19 is fluid and can change quickly. Augustana has been fortunate thus far. We must make it clear that returning to and maintaining face-to-face learning throughout the spring semester is not guaranteed. The odds for success become much greater with an ongoing commitment to COVID compliance, and a personal and collective understanding we are all in this together.
As this semester concludes, we are not celebrating, and we haven’t forgotten the challenges COVID presented nor the people who were ill. Rather, we pause at this natural break in our academic cycle, and we extend gratitude and admiration to all of those individuals who displayed selflessness and care.
You did it!
Wes Brooks is dean of students at Augustana College.
