Column: Co-existing with Covid

When November 25 passed, Augustana College students took a deep breath, sighed and realized they’d met a goal of the college’s — to stay in live and in-person classes until Thanksgiving break. For them, the remainder of the fall semester will be completed virtually to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 following Thanksgiving gatherings and travel.

In a time when COVID numbers grow ever more concerning, we ask ourselves how did 2,400 undergrads succeed? Augie students adhered to public health guidance and supported college planning. Their success in co-existing with COVID-19 is directly linked to community buy-in and personal responsibility.

From day one of the fall semester, it was evident the campus community understood the importance of wearing masks. As I walked campus during the first week, few people were seen without masks. By the start of the second week, seeing someone on campus without wearing a mask properly, either inside or outside, was extremely rare. And our students continued that commitment throughout the entire fall semester.

This commitment to masking was an example of Augustana’s call for 200% compliance. Not only did community members needs to hold themselves accountable 100% of the time, they were asked to also hold one another accountable 100% of the time.