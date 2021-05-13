Column: Collaborate on recovery funds

Imagine your hometown won the lottery and the prize was so huge that you could make investments that would leave a lasting impact on all its neighborhoods, schools, businesses, nonprofits and faith communities while also raising up all its citizens.
That dream could become reality right here in our collective hometown of the Quad Cities.
Billions of dollars in COVID relief aid are set to pour into our cities and counties as well as our two state governments from the $220 billion in the American Rescue Plan, signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden.
Across Iowa and Illinois, a total of $7.2 billion dollars in recovery aid will be awarded to local communities and counties. Nearly $200 million of this funding is directed to cities and counties spanning the six-county Quad Cities region. That is on top of more than $107 million in relief funding directed to our area school districts.
The 13 members of the Q2030 Board of Directors unanimously asks the local leaders who are now tasked to decide how to spend this money to consider how their goals align with those of the region; and as they begin to choose their investments to think beyond their borders and invest in the advancement of regional solutions and projects
We recognize there are many priorities that should be addressed in local geographies. But the reality is that none of the most significant challenges facing our region today can be solved by any one city, county or state acting alone. Improving our riverfront, expanding our infrastructure, preparing our children for successful education paths and more – these are all issues the Quad-Cities must tackle together.
As an organization, Q2030 has engaged all walks of life in conversations to create a regional plan for what we want our region to become by the year 2030. Over its nearly eight-year history, Q2030 has worked diligently to make sure all Quad-Citizens have had a voice at our table – a priority we hope is repeated in the recovery planning process.
So, as the planning begins at our city halls, county governments, schools and other institutions, we ask that the scope of these spending plans not just be communicated outside those walls, but that decision-makers seek out ways to collaborate regionally. Expanding existing partnerships and forging new ones will stretch financial resources and maximize collective impact.
In short, we are asking our municipalities and other institutions to do what they do best: think about the commitments to all their constituents while keeping a broad view with peripheral vision that sees all Quad Citizens.
Our hope is that every plan will complement each other, embrace diversity and inclusion to benefit all Quad Citizens, and align with Q2030’s mission: to lead intensified and focused regional collaboration that ignites transformational change.
We have collaborated on how to navigate a worldwide pandemic as one region. Collaborating on how to invest recovery assistance will accelerate our efforts to become a cool community with creative people, a prosperous economy and a connected region.
This article was written on behalf of the Q2030 Board of Directors by Kent Pilcher, Estes Construction and Joe Slavens, Northwest Bank and Trust, who are co-chairs; Rev. Dwight Ford, Project Now, vice chair; and Dr. Monica Smith, Augustana College, secretary.