Column: Collaborate on recovery funds

Imagine your hometown won the lottery and the prize was so huge that you could make investments that would leave a lasting impact on all its neighborhoods, schools, businesses, nonprofits and faith communities while also raising up all its citizens.

That dream could become reality right here in our collective hometown of the Quad Cities.

Billions of dollars in COVID relief aid are set to pour into our cities and counties as well as our two state governments from the $220 billion in the American Rescue Plan, signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden.

Across Iowa and Illinois, a total of $7.2 billion dollars in recovery aid will be awarded to local communities and counties. Nearly $200 million of this funding is directed to cities and counties spanning the six-county Quad Cities region. That is on top of more than $107 million in relief funding directed to our area school districts.

The 13 members of the Q2030 Board of Directors unanimously asks the local leaders who are now tasked to decide how to spend this money to consider how their goals align with those of the region; and as they begin to choose their investments to think beyond their borders and invest in the advancement of regional solutions and projects