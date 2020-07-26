Column: Collective wisdom going back to school

Savage and her staff collected a huge amount of information from parents, faculty and others in the community. They then put together a series of discussion drafts that incorporated both state guidelines and survey results.

They met with constituent groups, sometimes in person, sometimes via Zoom, to invite their responses to the drafts. At each of these meetings, Savage noted, those in attendance were asked, "Tell us, what else do we need to think about?" The result was a plan that is far more nuanced and responsive to the needs and concerns of families and others with a stake in the decisions than would otherwise have been the case.

One factor that became very apparent in these discussions is that "one size does not fit all" because different families have different needs. Single-parent families, for example, have different needs than two-parent families. Similarly, in a district in which there is a good deal of cultural diversity with many different languages that are spoken at home, children from families where English is not the primary language have different needs than children from households where English is the primary language.

The realization that "one size does not fit all" led to the two-track proposal with parents being able to choose between in-person learning in the classroom or a remote option that is done online.