Column: College athletes are cashing in

We didn’t quite see this coming. Before the NCAA began to allow endorsement deals this summer, many people in the industry assumed that high-profile male athletes from major programs would be the prime beneficiaries, but the impact has been much broader.

Maxim Bets offered a deal to every female student-athlete in Colorado over the age of 21. Sixty football players at San Diego State signed with a moving company called College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. Deals for “name, image and likeness” have even spread to high school players. This fall, 17-year-old basketball player Mikey Williams, represented by a marketing agent, signed a pact with Puma to promote its apparel and shoes.

The NCAA has allowed endorsement deals only since July 1, and as an agent I’ve never seen such a rapid transformation as the switch from strict amateurism to athletic empowerment. There are certainly risks to allowing college athletes to hire marketing agents and sign commercial deals, but it is a long overdue change for the better.