Column: Comfort and warmth for our community this holiday season

You may not see Santa and his sleigh on the Modern Woodmen of America building this year, but the spirit of the season is alive and well here on the banks of the Mississippi — and you can be part of it.

On Dec. 17, Modern Woodmen and SAL Community Services are coming together for a coat, hat, and mitten drive to bring comfort and warmth to our community this winter. As the days grow short and temperatures dip, sharing winter clothing with your neighbors is a chance to make a difference that will be truly felt and deeply appreciated every single day. No matter who we are, we all brave the same elements when we step outside our doors, and everybody deserves the same protection from the cold.

When Modern Woodmen first decided to host a holiday event to benefit our community, we knew that a nonprofit serving essential needs for all would be a fitting partner, and SAL Community Services was the perfect choice.

A coat drive like this might come once a year, but it exemplifies Modern Woodmen fraternalism and its nearly 140 years of giving back to meet needs corporately and through our member chapters all year long. It also embodies the principles SAL lives and breathes day in and day out.

Donations will go directly to the people SAL serves through its wide-ranging programs, supporting both Modern Woodmen’s mission of improving quality of life for our members and their communities and SAL’s mission of strengthening children, families, and individuals to build and enhance thriving communities.

SAL provides support, advocacy, and learning in our communities — from childhood to adulthood. You might know the organization best for its early care and education programs like its Skip-a-Long Childhood Centers or its Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships, launched just last year to serve low-income families. But you might not know that over the 52 years since its founding, it has listened to the community and responded, growing to address an even broader array of needs from the Quad Cities to Peoria and beyond.

SAL’s commitment to providing resources that help children, families, and child care providers be successful hits home for me as a working parent. As a member of the board, I’ve learned that this organization’s reach goes even further. Stabilization services for victims and witnesses of crime as well as immigrants and refugees help connect adults and families to the support and community resources they need to work toward their goals.

At a foundational level, SAL’s mission serves our entire community — and that’s why it needs broad support and engagement to advance its work. The coats and winter wear you donate this year will go hand in hand with the services SAL provides, keeping a child cozy and warm while they build a snowman or reminding a new American that their adopted community has their back as they head out to a job interview.

Please join us on Dec. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Modern Woodmen’s headquarters, 1701 1st Avenue in Rock Island, to help us bring comfort and warmth to our community. New and gently used winter coats of all sizes, both youth and adult, are very welcome, as are new hats and gloves or mittens.

And if you can’t donate this season, I hope you’ll keep SAL in mind in the future. They’re here strengthen our community’s children and families 365 days a year.