Column: Coming home again

Some say you can’t go home again. It is true that things are always different when you try to go home again, but it depends on your definition of home. Is it a structure? Is it a place where you feel an unconditional welcome? Is it being with people whose memories are interconnected with your own? I bet mobile military families have a different idea of home than I, who have spent my entire life living in just four homes, all within a seven-mile distance. I have witnessed the changes made to the area. I have seen the treasured belongings of earlier generations being sold to strangers, the removal of picket fences and lilac bushes from yards where I played childhood games, the demise of corner grocery stores and soda fountains, and my heartstrings were pulled by each of these changes. The wheels of change reflect the passing of time and challenge us to make the most of the moments we are given. My heartstrings weren’t attached to the sold knick-knacks, the demolished fences, or the long-gone businesses; my heartstrings tethered to the memories of the people attached to these tangible items and places. It’s the people who make the moments into memories.

Having lived here forever means that I have been able to easily attend my high school class reunions. I am always intrigued by the classmates who don’t live here, but come anyway. They make an effort to come. They rearrange their lives, their routines, their work schedules. They forgo events happening where they live their present lives, they use vacation time, they travel long distances to return home for a weekend. When they arrive, they notice that buildings they remember have been replaced, that favorite restaurants have closed, and that the front door of their childhood home has changed colors. Memories flood through them while driving down the streets of their hometown. “There’s the house we used to T.P.”, “that’s the tree we hit when we crashed the car!”, “hey, didn’t the little red-haired girl live down that road? I wonder where she is now.”

I expect many comments like these will be exclaimed soon in cars cruising through their old stomping grounds, as several area high schools each convene on the same date to celebrate having made it 45 years since graduation. If I were a betting person, I’d want to know what are the odds of four local schools all choosing September 17th for their reunions.

Reunions can be hard to attend. Knowing you won’t be seeing people who are a huge part of your history makes a reunion tough. You can’t turn and giggle about a secret shared long ago with just that one friend. The stories you want to discuss won’t have the same meaning to others, but you might find that others have wonderful stories of their own, including your missing friend.

Some of my favorite things about reunions are meeting people I never knew during our school days, reconnecting with friends from grade school who were there as we all learned how to be a person, righting old wrongs - having the chance to apologize for past transgressions, hearing the stories of lives that took different paths from mine. Most of all loving on folks who came home (whether from near or far), who came home to people, not to a place.

If you are a member of the Class of 1977, you’ll want to find out where people will be celebrating and go join them as we all shout, “Thank heaven for ‘77!”, you might just find that the little red-haired girl is the one who planned your grand party.