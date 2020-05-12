Column: Coming together in times of crisis

Collaboration has been critical in our successful strategy to address the coronavirus and keep Iowans healthy. At the start of the health crisis, our systems came together to advise elected leaders with on-the-ground intelligence and response plans. This work includes sharing of predictive modeling, consistent regional surge planning to increase our capacity, working regionally to resume elective procedures, and sharing needed supplies like ventilators.

In addition to collaborating regularly to determine supply chain constraints, we are innovating and joining forces on projects to defeat the virus. Our health systems collaborated with the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as local emergency management teams to create regional plans to meet the need of an anticipated increase of COVID-19 patients and are continuing to work together to monitor and implement strategies to meet the needs of the communities. UnityPoint Health partnered with the University of Iowa's Protostudio’s engineers to mass produce face shields. In Central Iowa, MercyOne, UnityPoint Health and Polk County Public Health collaborate on a regular basis to help ensure their communities are informed. University of Iowa Health Care serves as triage location for high-risk patients from our hospitals and is working on potential COVID-19 treatments. We've held a joint state legislative town hall to address Iowans' questions, and we are in frequent, unified communication with local, state and federal officials.