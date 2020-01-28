Column: Common sense on school lunches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The law of 2010 ensured that, for the first time in decades, school meal standards were aligned with the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the USDA based on scientific research. Over the last five years, evidence has mounted in support of these changes, including increases in fruit and vegetable consumption. Meanwhile, there has been a lack of evidence that kids are throwing away more food than before. Shouldn't the USDA's school meals line up with its own guidelines? Relaxing school lunch nutritional standards sends a message that the USDA is setting guidelines that it doesn't actually support.

To be fair, like any major policy change, the implementation of the new standards took some getting used to. The two main initial barriers were food service director challenges to meet the standards and children reportedly not liking the foods. Despite these early challenges, in 2014, the USDA reported that schools across the country were already over 90% compliant with the new regulations.

The School Nutrition Association has stated that it supports the rollbacks, citing decreased participation in the school meal program as a reason to loosen the rules. But a USDA fact sheet from 2014 does not indicate any reductions in school meal participation. So why try to roll back these changes after almost everyone is now on board?