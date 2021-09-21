Column: Companies should hurry up and require vaccines

It’s been less than two weeks since President Joe Biden said the federal government would throw its weight behind new COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates for corporate America. And there are already signs of progress.

Last week, Biden hosted some of the country’s top business leaders at the White House to discuss the push. Afterward, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. said all their employees in the U.S. — about 250,000 and 130,000 workers, respectively — would have to get vaccinated. (Walgreens, like some of its corporate counterparts, is allowing workers to enroll in a testing program if they choose not to get a jab.)

Other companies instituted stricter vaccine guidelines even before Biden said the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration would craft the new workplace safety rules, which will require vaccinations or weekly testing for companies with 100 or more employees.