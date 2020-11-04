Column: Conditions have changed. Will Kim Reynolds?

Not all are silent, however. Suresh Gunasekaran, chief executive officer of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, has sounded an alarm. "We are again in danger of losing control of this pandemic in Iowa," he wrote in an op-ed published in the Iowa-City Press-Citizen. "Our COVID positivity rates skyrocketed twice before, but this is the first time we have seen rates this high while also dealing with record patient hospitalizations."

He, along with some other hospital officials, including in the Quad-Cities, have warned that they may need to take dramatic steps as their beds begin to fill with coronavirus patients.

For Gunasekaran's part, he said those steps could include putting off other procedures and limiting visitors. Ultimately, he said, it may mean not having enough hospital beds or staff to handle Iowans' needs.

He repeated the warnings, only intermittently demonstrated by the governor, that people should wear masks and socially distance from those they don’t live with.

In Illinois, the strategy is different. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has seen the spike and ordered restaurants and bars to curb indoor service, among other steps aimed at bringing down the number.

Beginning today, those measures take effect in the Quad-Cities, as in other parts of the state.