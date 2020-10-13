Column: Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett

As you heard, I am back from China and home in Iowa. It’s great to be home and working to support candidates like Sen. Joni Ernst. The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court is headed forward. Iowa’s own senator Ernst is playing a key role on the Senate Judiciary Committee that began hearings on her confirmation Monday.

Our constitution rightly gives the president the power to nominate judges and the senate the power to provide “advice and consent” on nominees. Voters want the senate to do its job. As much as Democrats are crying foul over this process, Republican senators have an obligation and a duty to give Judge Barrett the consideration she deserves.

In doing so, they will find in Barrett a nominee whose qualifications are impeccable. In her tenure as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, as a professor at Notre Dame Law School, and as a clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett repeatedly displayed a deep reverence to the constitution, the rule of law, and a fidelity to the core responsibilities of a judge. Barrett’s record shows a commitment to ruling impartially without regard to one’s personal beliefs and on the basis of the plain text of the constitution and the laws.