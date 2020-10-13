Column: Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett

As you heard, I am back from China and home in Iowa. It’s great to be home and working to support candidates like Sen. Joni Ernst. The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court is headed forward. Iowa’s own senator Ernst is playing a key role on the Senate Judiciary Committee that began hearings on her confirmation Monday.
Our constitution rightly gives the president the power to nominate judges and the senate the power to provide “advice and consent” on nominees. Voters want the senate to do its job. As much as Democrats are crying foul over this process, Republican senators have an obligation and a duty to give Judge Barrett the consideration she deserves.
In doing so, they will find in Barrett a nominee whose qualifications are impeccable. In her tenure as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, as a professor at Notre Dame Law School, and as a clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett repeatedly displayed a deep reverence to the constitution, the rule of law, and a fidelity to the core responsibilities of a judge. Barrett’s record shows a commitment to ruling impartially without regard to one’s personal beliefs and on the basis of the plain text of the constitution and the laws.
Iowans can be proud of this nominee not just for a judicial philosophy that is impartial and fair, but of who Barrett is as a person. She’s a working mother of seven children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti and one with special needs. She is a teacher who has mentored thousands of students, many of whom have shared personal anecdotes of the impact she had on their lives. Don’t just take it from me, in fact every single one of Barrett’s colleagues at Notre Dame, many of whom are Democrats, signed a letter of support for her in 2017 saying they believe her character and conduct as a judge would be beyond reproach.
With less than 30 days to go before a very consequential election, the debate around this nomination is bound to be heated. I ask Iowans to take a close look at Barrett’s record and the facts — she is a person we can all be proud of. Ernst, another woman of distinction, should be commended for her role to move to confirm her without delay.
