Column: Congress needs to act for travel, tourism industry

Visit Quad Cities is proud to represent, promote, market, advertise and sell our bi-state (Illinois/Iowa) regional destination daily. We live for telling and selling our story and working alongside the hospitality industry, most of which are small, locally-owned businesses. Our charge is to promote and attract leisure visitors, meetings, conferences, conventions, sports events, group tours and business travel which leads to economic prosperity. It also leads to talent attraction and retention and creates a sense of pride as our community continues to grow stronger. We compete every day to produce wins for the Quad-Cities and we need to regain momentum. Every engine needs a source of energy and fuel to successfully operate. Visit Quad Cities is an economic engine that puts people to work while travel and tourism feeds our soul and is proven to be positive for one’s health and wellbeing. Memories are made and local economies thrive as a byproduct of this industry’s success.

Now, this is all in jeopardy because we, and our counterpart Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) around the country, are still not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Non-profit organizations which operate as 501(c)(6) entities are not eligible because Congress has not acted after repeated efforts by hundreds of destinations and the U.S. Travel Association. Advocacy and communication have been significant for months, but for some reason there is still no resolution. We have made progress and are close with the U.S. Senate’s latest stimulus bill, the HEALS Act. The U.S. House created the HEROES Act and with the latest Senate bill, DMOs are included in the PPP expansion. We are incredibly grateful that we are included in the Senate bill, but we need our Illinois and Iowa leadership to align and support the HEALS Act so that we can have access to PPP. It is important and is why we continue to push.