Column: Congress needs to listen to the people

Tools like pandemic support and relief: I’ve fought to make sure our corner of Illinois is not forgotten in our country’s COVID-19 response. During the past year, I have helped secure almost $250 million in federal funding for our towns and cities in our congressional district, with more than $170 million just in COVID-relief funds.

I brought the stories of those I serve to the House floor, ensuring that the voices of farmers, veterans and seniors are heard in Congress. And I traveled to Washington to help pass the most significant series of relief packages in American history.

And when we watched the Senate fail to take action for longer than 110 days after the House passed the Heroes Act, I sounded the alarm for the thousands of out-of-work Illinoisans who still need unemployment assistance, our frontline workers who still need supplies, small businesses struggling to keep their doors open and our small cities and towns who still need relief.

Our federal leaders would do well to remember who they should listen to — the American people. After visiting the 14 counties that I serve, the message is loud and clear: The fight for affordable health care, high-speed internet, our postal service and COVID relief isn’t over. I’ll continue to fight to keep delivering for our communities.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., represents Illinois' 17th Congressional District.

