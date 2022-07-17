Column: Congress should crack down on 'found' and stolen guns

If you are serious about reducing gun deaths …

In the wake of the recent mass murders in Texas, Congress has again passed legislation intended to stop “dangerous” people from getting guns.

The legislation will enhance background checks for would-be gun buyers under the age of 21, and provides for the examination of juvenile court records, and mental health records from the age of 16.

It provides funding for states to better implement “red flag laws.” These permit officials to “temporarily” confiscate guns from people adjudged to be a threat to criminally use them.

And it strengthens laws against a person who purchases a gun for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing a gun, or who does not want their name associated with the transaction.

So, will this legislation prevent the next episode of mass murder? Only if the would-be shooter is one of the less than of 2% criminals who purchase their guns from licensed gun dealers.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of criminals who use guns don’t get their guns from licensed gun dealers. Indeed, 56% appear to get their guns by stealing them, “finding them” at the crime scene, or getting them “off the street or from the underground market.”

In January 2019, the US Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Statistics published a report, captioned, Source and Use of Firearms Involved in Crimes:[2016] Survey of Prison Inmates. It stated that

1. 21% or 287,400 of all state and federal prisoners reported that they had possessed or carried a firearm when they committed the offense for which they were serving time.

2. 6% claimed they had stolen the gun.

3. 7% claimed they “found it” at the scene of the crime.

4. 43% stated that they obtained the gun “off the street or from the underground market.”

5. 25% claimed to have obtained the weapon from a family member or friend, or as a gift.

6. Less than 2% of prisoners say that they obtained the gun from a retail store.

7. 0.8% admitted obtaining the gun at a gun show.

The primary goal of the criminal law is to protect those who abide by the laws from those who don’t.

To that end, the criminal law seeks to (a) protect the law-abiding public, (b) punish the offender, (c) provide for his rehabilitation, and (d) deter him and others from committing future crimes.

Congress’ new legislation may help slightly, but it will not stop people from using guns obtained by stealing, “finding” or getting them “off the street or from the underground market.”

If you really intend to do that, you need to pass legislation that scares the hell out of any rational person who would possess a stolen or “found” gun, or one bought “off the street or from the underground market.”

Pass a law that says, possession of a gun bought other than from a licensed firearm dealer carries a mandatory 10-year prison term, with parole possible only after 8.5 years. (The 1.5 year reduction would be for “good conduct” clearly indicative of “rehabilitation.”)

Let that law contain a second section that states that if such a gun is used in the commission of any crime, the mandatory prison term will be 20 years, with parole possible only after 17 years.

Let the third section provide that if bodily harm is done to any individual by gun shot from said gun that the mandatory prison term will be 40 years, with parole possible only after 34 years.

Let the fourth section provide that if death or great bodily harm is done to any individual by gun shot from said gun, that the mandatory prison term will be 60 years or life, without parole, in the discretion of the court taking account of all relevant factors.

Provide an exception where the gun was lawfully purchased after a required background check by a person lawfully entitled to buy it, who subsequently gifts it to an immediate family member after that donee passes a required background check.

Then, if such a gun is used in violation of the five provisions above, provide that the defenses of self-defense and defense of other shall not be available to said gun user.

Finally, provide that where death or great bodily harm has been done with such a gun, and where the defendant is adjudged to be insane, that the prosecutor shall proceed with a “not guilty only” trial, and that upon conviction the defendant shall be placed for the mandatory term in a mental health prison wing for a like term.

You won’t stop all shooting by such a law. But 56% of prison inmates obtained their guns by stealing them, “finding them,” or getting them “off the street or from the underground market.” How many of them could have obtained a gun from a licensed gun dealer after a background check?

The goal of my proposed law is to scare the hell out of anybody inclined to steal, find, or acquire a gun “off the street or from the underground market.” Once “Harry Street-Gang” sees his best buddy, “Charlie Gang-Bang,” get 10 or 20 years, for possessing or using such a gun, obtaining a gun off the street will no longer be worth the risk.

Wikipedia states that in 2020 there were 615 “mass shootings” in the USA that resulted in 521 deaths. But in 2020, over 19,000 were shot dead (excluding suicides). It is folly to focus on the 521 mass shooting victims, and to ignore the other 18,500. Toddlers are being killed in our great cities as street gangs wantonly shoot up and down our city streets.

Of course, my statute will fail if prosecutors won’t use it, or plead such cases down.

Admittedly, there do not appear to be recent statistics to show exactly how many of the 19,000 deaths were caused with stolen or black-market guns. But when 56% of the prison inmates say the gun they used was such a gun, there is a reasonable inference to be drawn.