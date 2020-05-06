Column: Congress, stand up for cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are writing on behalf of our constituents, as concerned Iowans and fellow elected officials who are working to put the interests of our communities ahead of politics during this unprecedented public health and economic crisis.

Our cities have seen first-hand the impact COVID-19 has had on Iowans. People have gotten sick. Some have tragically passed away. All of us have seen the life we have known come to halt.

We stand on the front lines, ensuring the critical services Iowans rely upon remain in place. However, with the suspension of our daily life, we are headed toward a moment even more critical than the recession of 2008-2009. Our cities are preparing for significant revenue shortfalls, with some initial estimates putting revenue losses near $75 million, not including the hundreds of other community, county, and state governments. It is our desire to work closely with the federal government to ensure that public services remain strong and fully supported.

We encourage our congressional delegation to join the bipartisan calls of support for state and local governments across our country and here in Iowa.