Column: Consider the new year as the old year passes

Don Wooten

Don Wooten

The turning of the year is a time to reflect and imagine: looking back at the past and thinking about what’s ahead. It is also a time of unbridled celebration and a surfeit of football. Like Christmas, it is compact of opposites.

The festivities derive from the old Roman Feast of Kalends, a week of wild, almost frantic, partying. The introspection comes from a common realization that time is passing, and we are aging. The latter comes after the fun, rather like a hang-over.

Still, the New Year prompts us to pause for a bit and consider that our lives are a process that has a beginning and an end. Time is the yardstick against which lives, and events are measured, and the subject has drawn comment from writers from ancient days to the present.

There are two quotations that I have cited before and return to often. The one called to mind most frequently was written for the January 1821, issue of the London Magazine by Charles Lamb, using the pen name of Elia:

“Every man hath two birthdays: two days, at least, in every year, which set him upon revolving the lapse of time, as it affects his mortal duration. The one is that, which in an especial manner, he termeth his. But the birth of a New Year is of an interest too wide to be (overlooked) by king or cobbler. No one ever regarded the first of January with indifference. It is that from which all date their time, and count upon what is left. It is the nativity of our common Adam.

“Of all sounds of all bells... most solemn and touching is the peal which rings out the Old Year. I never hear it without a gathering up of my mind to a concentration of all the images that have been diffused over the past twelvemonth: all I have done or suffered, performed or neglected, in that regretted time. I begin to know its worth, as when a person dies.”

That once-familiar sound of bells at midnight is lost in the past, when all churches had bells which were used at the commencement of services or, in Catholic churches, to sound the “Angelus” at morning, noon, and evening. I well recall the peal of church bells across Memphis at midnight some eighty years ago, as one year yielded to the next. It was a stirring thing to hear them clanging from all points of the city.

Which brings me to my second familiar quote, from Alfred Lloyd Tennyson, Poet Laureate of England during Victorian times and perhaps the most quoted writer of the last two centuries, These stanzas are excerpted from his lengthy poem, “In Memoriam.”

Ring out, wild bells, to the wild sky,

The flying cloud, the frosty light

The year is dying in the night;

Ring out, wild bells, and let him die.

Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.”

In the summing up of things that often occurs at this passing of the old year, making resolutions for action in the year ahead became a tradition. Like the tolling of bells at midnight, the custom seems to have faded from memory and practice. They are still the subject of comments, some of which I add for your emulation. Choose carefully.

“He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; he who makes one is a fool.” (Canadian painter F.M. Knowles)

“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” (Oscar Wilde)

“A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other." (Anon)

“Every man naturally persuades himself that he can keep his resolutions, nor is he convinced of this imbecility but by length of time and frequency of experiment. They whom frequent failures have made desperate, cease to form resolutions, and they who become cunning, do not tell them. (Samuel Johnson)

“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” (Winston Churchill)

“No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.” (Buddha)

“Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go.” (Anon)

“I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.” (David Bowie)

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

“A year from now, you're gonna weigh more or less than what you do right now.” (Phil McGraw)

“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” (C. S. Lewis)

“You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” (M.L. King)

“Every year you make a resolution to change yourself. This year, make a resolution to be yourself.” (Anon)

“You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I’m only going to dread one day at a time.” (Charlie Brown)

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

