Column: Content with the sparrows

On a quiet morning this week, while working at my front porch desk, I swiveled to the window to stare at the recently-filled bird feeders. There was work to do, but I chose to sit there and watch and think.
We put feeders in place half a century ago and fought a mighty war to keep neighborhood squirrels from raiding them. We won that long and frustrating battle and now the squirrels scavenge at their bases, picking up seeds birds kick from their perches.
But something went awry.
What we intended was to lure beautiful birds to our window and they were often there in flocks: cardinals (13 at one sitting), doves in equal number, chickadees, slate juncos, chickadees, downy woodpeckers, flickers, goldfinches, and so on through a formidable roster of beauties. An occasional blue jay would dominate the space and, once, a rare hermaphroditic cardinal paid a visit.
This week, however, what I had were sparrows by the dozens and not much else. A solitary cardinal and a dove showed up as I was watching but, after contending with the quarrelsome sparrows, they gave up and flew away.
Instead of flashing color and delicate shadings I had large gray, black, and brown locusts. A lot of the joy had gone out of feeding birds and that got me to thinking. Charity is spiritually fulfilling and even fun when the objects of charity are beautiful or well-behaved. But the poor are not always what we want them to be.
They can be ugly, dirty, noisy and ill-mannered. And when we are tending to their needs, which are real, suddenly it is no fun at all. It becomes a chore, one that we can start to resent.
In a recent biography of the saintly Dorothy Day, I read of the derelicts for whom she provided housing. The most destitute were often the most trying. Some were filthy, lice-ridden, demanding and ungrateful, yet she accepted them as they were. Jesus said tend to the poor, so she did. But the young volunteers who worked with her had a hard time adjusting to the sometimes ugly face of real poverty.
Beauty in face, form and manner make it easy to be generous. We are willing to overlook the often outrageous actions of those who please us and we seldom reckon the cost.
Popular entertainers can behave like un-housebroken animals and we readily forgive them. Models with the facial perfection and mental endowment of mannequins are objects of universal desire. Politicians with winning smiles and no ethics at all dominate the polls and thrive in office.
It's a common failing.
Decades ago, I read of a study in which scientists tested beauty's impact on babies. Women whose faces were judged attractive by adults were also preferred by 2-month-old infants, "for reasons that are unclear," according to Science News.
Small wonder, then, that I was unhappy with the day's gathering. Sparrows are sparrows: belligerent, drab, common. They bicker, complain, and get into squabbles over choice places at the feeders. It takes the arrival of a very large bird to make them scatter to adjacent bushes, where they sulk until the intruder leaves.
But, the longer I looked, the more interesting detail I saw: slight variations in color, size and behavior. They weren't beautiful, true enough, but they were alive and hungry and the food was right out there where anyone (except squirrels) could take it.
Besides, the original idea was to feed hungry birds. No limits were set ("No bright plumage, no service"), so I guess we intended to set a table for all the avian poor, regardless of appearance. It’s not what we envisioned, but what we have learned to accept.
There is also the puzzling way in which all birds, brilliant or drab, choose to reward our generosity: they use my car as a toilet. Different species; different standards.
Anyway, it's risky to set limits on charity or any other form of love. We sparrows need as much as cardinals, even if a 2-month old baby won't give us a second glance.
So I watched them off and on through the morning, then went out and refilled the feeders in the afternoon.
The cardinals and chickadees may come back tomorrow. Today, I'll be content with sparrows.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.