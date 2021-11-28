Column: Content with the sparrows

Small wonder, then, that I was unhappy with the day's gathering. Sparrows are sparrows: belligerent, drab, common. They bicker, complain, and get into squabbles over choice places at the feeders. It takes the arrival of a very large bird to make them scatter to adjacent bushes, where they sulk until the intruder leaves.

But, the longer I looked, the more interesting detail I saw: slight variations in color, size and behavior. They weren't beautiful, true enough, but they were alive and hungry and the food was right out there where anyone (except squirrels) could take it.

Besides, the original idea was to feed hungry birds. No limits were set ("No bright plumage, no service"), so I guess we intended to set a table for all the avian poor, regardless of appearance. It’s not what we envisioned, but what we have learned to accept.

There is also the puzzling way in which all birds, brilliant or drab, choose to reward our generosity: they use my car as a toilet. Different species; different standards.

Anyway, it's risky to set limits on charity or any other form of love. We sparrows need as much as cardinals, even if a 2-month old baby won't give us a second glance.

So I watched them off and on through the morning, then went out and refilled the feeders in the afternoon.

The cardinals and chickadees may come back tomorrow. Today, I'll be content with sparrows.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

