Column: Continuing a legacy of goodness

The Community Foundation has long done the good work of bettering the Quad Cities community, which is partly why my transition into this role has come so easily. Leaders who served before me, like Jean Moran and Jill McLaughlin, have laid incredible groundwork from which I hope to build. My focus as chairperson, however, will be on cultivating new partnerships with the goal of helping marginalized people and organizations across the region.

As a nation, we’ve been faced with major cultural changes over the past year that have brought race to the forefront of everything we do. As individuals, we’ve had to grapple with our place in society, and how we contribute to systemic issues — oftentimes unintentionally. Personally, all that has woken me up to the incredible opportunity we have right here in the Quad Cities to really do some good. I feel compelled to do everything in my power to accomplish that.

That said, one of the many things I’d like to help mobilize as chairperson is a robust diversity, equity, and inclusion program within our community. I not only want to make it robust, but world-class. I want people from both within and beyond the Quad Cities to look to us as an example of diverse, equitable, and inclusive philanthropy. If we keep generosity at the heart of our initiatives, I have no doubt that we can make landmark strides and further inspire people to give back to their community.

Settling into 2021, I’ve continued to think a lot about my grandmother. About my mother. I’ve been hit with clear memories of my family’s selflessness, and all the work they put into sharing their generosity through action. Much like my mother and grandmother, the Community Foundation places generosity at the center of everything it does. Thankfully, I know that I’ll be stepping into this leadership role alongside a legacy of goodness — one that I hope to continue, share, and grow.

Randy Moore is the president of Iowa American Water, and was recently named board chairperson at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

