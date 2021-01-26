Column: Contributing to the good of all

I am not a Roman Catholic. I disagree with the position the Church has taken on a number of issues, among them same-sex marriage, in vitro fertilization, artificial contraceptives, and ordaining women to serve as parish priests.
That having been said, however, there is much in the Roman Catholic tradition that I appreciate. I like very much what many Catholic theologians refer to as "sharing in sociality" – the view that we exist, not as isolated individuals, but as members of society and as members of society have responsibilities to promote the common good, rather than just live for ourselves (a matter that will be the topic of another column).
I also have great appreciation for a number of the encyclicals issued by various popes and use several of them in classes that I teach. These include Paul VI’s 1967 encyclical Populorum progessio (On the Development of Peoples), Benedict XVI’s 2009 encyclical Caritas in veritate (Charity in Truth), and Francis’s 2015 encyclical Laudato si’ (On Care for Our Common Home) – an encyclical that should be required reading for every course on environmental ethics.
Though seldom read today, Populorum progressio is particularly insightful. Written at a time of decolonization and the emergence of developing nations, Paul VI discusses the importance of economic development that contributes to the good of all people, not just that of the more privileged members of society.
While emphasizing the importance of work, he observes, "The pursuit of life’s necessities is quite legitimate . . . . But the acquisition of worldly goods can lead men to greed, to the unrelenting desire for more . . . ." The result, he warns, can be falling "prey to avarice and soul-stifling materialism."
This is a passage that resonates with students in the business ethics class that I teach. They begin to see their careers as more than just chasing money. They begin thinking about how they might contribute to the common good, be it in business, in law, or in many different vocations.
They also begin thinking about how material possessions should be viewed. While not suggesting that we should opt for lives of complete asceticism, rejecting all material possessions, they begin to question whether quality of life is measured by how much stuff we have (as the mass advertising to which we are subjected often seems to suggest).
Traditional Catholic thought stresses the importance of maintaining balance in our lives, balance that includes time for family and friends, rather than simply being motivated by blind ambition in a quest to make as much money as possible. It’s something worth thinking about – something that engages the interest of many students today.
As noted, Populorum progressio is seldom read today. That, in part, is because Paul VI is mostly remembered today for having issued an immensely unpopular encyclical – his 1968 encyclical Humanae vitae (Of Human Life), which prohibited the use of artificial contraceptives (notwithstanding the fact that a Roman Catholic physician played a key role in the development of birth control pills.)
The furor in the wake of Humanae vitae was such that many trashed all of Paul VI’s work, including Populorum progressio. That is very unfortunate.
I don’t happen to agree with the position that Paul VI took in Humanae vitae. However, that in no way diminishes my appreciation for Populorum progressio and my respect for the work that he did as archbishop of Milan prior to becoming pope, where he was a strong advocate for workers’ rights.
I have been to Rome on numerous occasions. While in Rome, I have often visited St. Peter’s Basilica. When in St. Peter’s Basilica, I often go through the crypt, where several popes, including Paul VI, are entombed. I always stop at his tomb to pay my respects. On the numerous occasions that I have been there, I have only seen one other person stop to pay his respects. It is a rather sad commentary that I, a Lutheran, am one of the few people who stop at Paul VI’s tomb to pay their respects.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.