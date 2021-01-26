Column: Contributing to the good of all

While emphasizing the importance of work, he observes, "The pursuit of life’s necessities is quite legitimate . . . . But the acquisition of worldly goods can lead men to greed, to the unrelenting desire for more . . . ." The result, he warns, can be falling "prey to avarice and soul-stifling materialism."

This is a passage that resonates with students in the business ethics class that I teach. They begin to see their careers as more than just chasing money. They begin thinking about how they might contribute to the common good, be it in business, in law, or in many different vocations.

They also begin thinking about how material possessions should be viewed. While not suggesting that we should opt for lives of complete asceticism, rejecting all material possessions, they begin to question whether quality of life is measured by how much stuff we have (as the mass advertising to which we are subjected often seems to suggest).

Traditional Catholic thought stresses the importance of maintaining balance in our lives, balance that includes time for family and friends, rather than simply being motivated by blind ambition in a quest to make as much money as possible. It’s something worth thinking about – something that engages the interest of many students today.