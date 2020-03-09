Column: Coronavirus crisis could spark empathy

Trauma from family separation knows no age.

On a recent episode of the podcast "The Daily," I heard a grown woman talking about the fact she hadn't seen her 77-year-old mother ever since her coronavirus-affected nursing facility went on lockdown. The woman cried as she described the relief of being allowed to peer at her mom through an outside window.

Even though they had been talking on the phone, the woman just needed to be able to see that her mom was alive, sitting up in bed and able to wave "hello."

We're going to hear many more stories about the impact of COVID-19 on families as people are quarantined at home and sheltered at hospitals and other health facilities. As travel is disrupted, we'll hear about spouses being separated and children stranded from their families. It will be wrapped in anger that there isn't enough information to reconnect people with each other.

As the outbreak worsens, it could personally impact millions of Americans, giving a critical mass of people an intimate understanding of trauma.