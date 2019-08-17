I first decided to run for office because I saw too many problems and not enough solutions for my community here in the Quad Cities. I worked in human services and education, and every day I saw families falling through the cracks, human beings not getting the care they needed and deserve, and kids losing hope for the future because of a system that seems to set them up to fail.
I’m proud to be a voice in Des Moines for my friends and neighbors who are struggling, but if we’re ever going to fix the deep injustices that have undermined the American Dream, my community needs an ally in Washington D.C.
The good news is, I think we’ve found him.
Cory Booker got in to public service for the same reason I did — he wanted to fight for the most vulnerable, disadvantaged people in his community — and he has never forgotten that mission. Cory is the only senator who goes home to a low-income, inner-city community that is plagued by multi-generational poverty, addiction and gun violence. He understands on a deep, personal level the pain and struggle too many families deal with on a daily basis. He bears witness to the tragedy that the zip code or family we are born into can determine far too much about our chances to succeed in the future. He knows that every time we allow this kind of injustice to win, our country loses.
Cory has used his platform as a mayor, a United States senator, and, now, as a presidential candidate to draw attention to these issues time and time again. What impresses me most, though, is he doesn’t just talk the talk — he gets creative about holistic, effective solutions that do more than just mitigate the symptoms of poverty and inequality.
He takes these issues into account in every policy he proposes — including a new bill he just introduced in the U.S. Senate that would provide critical support for our community here in the Quad Cities.
Cory isn’t waiting until he is president to start fighting for us. In his Climate Stewardship Act, Cory proposes creating incentives for voluntary climate stewardship practices on over 100 million acres of farmland through billions of dollars in supplemental funding for USDA working lands conservation programs, empowering our farmers to be part of the solution to what seems to be yearly flooding now along the Mississippi.
Cory’s bill would also re-establish the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was first formed as part of FDR’s New Deal. Not only would this create good paying jobs for the Americans who need them, it would create a dedicated workforce to tackle the threat of climate change through common sense, affordable solutions — like planting 4 billion new trees by 2030, which would pull carbon out of the air as they grow.
This plan and Cory’s holistic approach to tackling issues with data-driven solutions show me that not only does he have the right priorities, he’s got the leadership skills to actually get something done.
On top of all that, Cory is someone who actually makes me feel happy and excited about the future. He approaches this divisive time in America with grace and humor and dignity. He sees the worth in every person he meets and treats his fellow Americans with respect.
Cory Booker looked and acted like a president on that debate stage in July, but it was his record of steady, values driven leadership that really convinced me to officially endorse his campaign. If you are as impressed as I am, I hope you will join Team Cory and help us start to heal this great nation so we can move forward together.