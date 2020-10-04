Column: Counting deaths is complicated

The week before last, the U.S. went past 200,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. There have been a lot of questions about some of the mortality figures reported during this crisis. The fact is, measuring what kills people is not simple, and precise numbers take time to compile and validate. That’s no reason to doubt the impact of this infection, so here’s a short primer:

• A cause of death is entered on a death certificate by a health care provider. Counting these would seem straightforward but it really is not, even ignoring reporting delays that can stretch to months. A patient whose cause of death is "COVID-19 pneumonia" is easy. But, for example, COVID is associated with abnormal blood clotting. What if a COVID admission is associated with a fatal blood clot in the lung — is it counted a COVID death or from that pulmonary clot? A hospitalized COVID patient has a heart attack and needs bypass surgery. A surgical infection develops, and the patient dies with sepsis. The latter can be called the cause of death with heart attack listed as a secondary and COVID-19 as a tertiary cause. How does this count in the toll from heart disease vs. healthcare-associated infection vs. COVID in the vital statistics? Clearly, in these examples of direct cause and effect, one hopes the death shows up in the COVID numbers, but it can depend on the death certificate.