Column: COVID-19 disrupts Ramadan activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 virus has ravaged the whole world with a heavy death toll everywhere. Potential exposure to the disease has changed all of our day-to-day lives. It does not discriminate against any religion, race, nationality or color. So far it has managed to wipe out all religious celebrations, including Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Passover and now Ramadan. It is probable that the Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr, which is to be held on May 24th, will not be gathering but a day to reflect internally.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. They get up before dawn to eat a small breakfast. During fasting they are prohibited from activities like eating, drinking and husband and wife relations. While fasting, Muslim try to be on their best behavior, especially avoiding (as we should always) lying, cheating, quarreling and gossip, etc.

This month-long training happens every year during the ninth month of the lunar calendar. This year the fasting day will be about 16 hours long, from 4:30 a.m. to about 8 p.m. It is our belief that when people fast with sincerity and expectation, all their previous sins will be forgiven. It is an opportunity to purify oneself.